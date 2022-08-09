BIG announce k1to return to CSGO team

German organization BIG has announced that Nils ‘k1to’ Gruhne is once again part of their CS:GO team after a spell on the academy roster.

The German player will step into the shoes of Tizian ‘tiziaN’ Feldbusch, who is transitioning to an unspecified role in the BIG organization after four years with the CS:GO team.

k1to spent the last five months with BIG Academy following Karim ‘⁠Krimbo⁠’ Moussa’s promotion to the main squad. In July, he played for BIG in Roobet Cup and IEM Cologne as Josef ‘faveN’ Baumann took some time off due to lingering health issues.

In a statement, the German organization hailed k1to’s “admirable development” during his time leading BIG Academy and said that the player had “worked hard for his ticket back to the main team.”

“k1to has been working very hard on his return in the past months and has convinced with excellent performances in the BIG OMEN Academy,” BIG CEO Daniel Finkler said in a statement.

“With this change, Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch will step down from the team. He will continue to be an important part of BIG, taking on a new role in our organization. Being part of the BIG Family since 2018, I am delighted that tiziaN and BIG will continue to write this new chapter in his career side by side.”

The news of k1to’s return to the team comes two weeks after BIG tied in-game leader Johannes ‘tabseN’ Wodarz and coach Fatih ‘gob b’ Dayik down to five-year contracts. The pair had been rumored to be on G2 Esports’ wishlist.

BIG will play their first match of the new season on August 21, against Heroic, in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups.

BIG CS:GO roster