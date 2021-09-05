Behind NEO’s insane ace clutch | Clip it!

CS:GO is known for its incredible clutches, and there have been plenty of heart-pounding moments over the years. Here, we break down NEO’s incredible ace against Dignitas that sent Virtus.pro to a Grand Final showdown with Cloud9.

Filip ‘NEO’ Kubski pulled off a crazy CS:GO highlight play against Team Dignitas at DreamHack Open Bucharest 2016 that sent his Virtus.pro squad through to the Grand Final — where they took down Cloud9 for the big prize.

The Polish superstar was left all alone against Dignitas, but somehow came out on top with one of the biggest brain Counter-Strike plays you’ll ever see. Let’s break it down and figure out how he was able to clutch up for his team.

Advertisement

Discover more: How FaZe choked versus Fnatic’s New Boys