“B1t’s made NAVI the best CSGO team” | Richard Lewis Reacts

S1mple is the best CSGO player in the world, but Richard Lewis explained how it’s the rookie, b1t, who’s proven to be the missing piece NAVI needed in becoming the best team in the world.

NAVI have become only the third team to claim the Intel Grand Slam after their 1st place finish in ESL Pro League Season 14. In fact, NAVI have been on fire since they added b1t to the lineup in early May.

While there’s a lot of moving parts to consider for NAVI’s success, it could be that they’ve finally figured out the winning formula with their new lineup.

Advertisement

Discover more: Vitality CSGO: No Longer a ONE-MAN TEAM! Richard Lewis Reacts