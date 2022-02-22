Astralis sign Farlig to CSGO team

Astralis have completed the signing of former GODSENT and FunPlus Phoenix player Asger ‘Farlig’ Jensen, the Danish organization has announced.

The Danish AWPer joins Astralis on a free transfer following his release from FunPlus Phoenix in January after a year-long tenure with the Chinese organization.

He will take over the AWP from Philip ‘Lucky’ Ewald, who has struggled to make an impact for the team since joining Astralis in August 2021. In the group stage of IEM Katowice, he averaged a 0.95 HLTV rating and 0.23 AWP kills per round as the team crashed out of the tournament in 7th-8th place.

Astralis will hope that the arrival of a more proven AWPer will inject new life into a roster that has struggled to live up to the hype generated by the high-profile signings of Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke and Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer in November.

The team showed some promise in their first tournament, placing third at the BLAST Premier Fall Final, but results have been mixed ever since. Astralis are currently ranked 7th in the world by HLTV.org.

“I probably say the same thing as most other players would say: Astralis is a team and an organization that most players can only dream of playing for, with a massive fan base who supports the team in thick and thin,” Farlig said in a statement.

“I am really looking forward to being able to call myself an Astralis player and I will do everything to prove I am the right choice. I know, I will need to deliver relatively quickly so that we can get this team where we belong, and even though everyone is preaching “patience”, I just want to get started and help the team prove itself.”

Who is Farlig?

Farlig burst onto the international scene in 2019 as part of Copenhagen Flames, a Danish organization that has developed a reputation in recent years for developing young talent.

His strong performances with the AWP earned him a move to GODSENT in May 2020 as a replacement for Mikail ‘⁠Maikelele’ Bill.

At the beginning of 2021, GODSENT sold their team to FunPlus Phoenix, one of the founding partners of the Flashpoint CS:GO league. In November, however, the organization decided to pull the plug on the project following the team’s failure to qualify for PGL Major Stockholm.

Farlig is now the third member of that FPX squad to have found a new home, after Pavle ‘Maden’ Bošković linked up with ENCE, and Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk joined Apeks. Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala and Luka ‘emi’ Vuković’s future is still up in the air.

Astralis are one of the seven teams already confirmed for PGL Major Antwerp’s European RMR A alongside NAVI, Heroic, Virtus.pro, Vitality, Copenhagen Flames, and ENCE. This means that they have the luxury of skipping the nerve-racking open qualifiers and can focus on their next tournament, ESL Pro League Season 15, which will start on March 9.

Astralis CS:GO Roster: