Astralis reportedly eyeing Bubzkji as eighth member of CSGO lineup

Astralis are looking at getting yet another Danish talent on their CS:GO roster, with the former number one team reportedly in talks with MAD Lions over star rifler Lucas ‘Bubzkji’ Andersen.

Astralis are looking at building a Danish empire in CS:GO. Their original roster, which arguably became CS:GO’s most dominant dynasty in history, have been littered with crowns and trophies.

However, five isn’t enough. Astralis picked up Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen as not just a sub, but a sixth member in March. Jakob ‘JUGi’ Hansen then became the seventh. Now, MAD Lions’ Bubzkji looks to be number eight.

Astralis have reached out to MAD Lions to try and sign the 22-year-old star, according to a report from HLTV.

Bubzkji’s future at MAD Lions has been widely speculated over the player break. There have been reports of Andersen being moved to the bench after MAD told fans they were “reviewing our roster to position our team for continued success.”

“There will no doubt be rumours as we engage in various discussions, but no firm decisions have been made on the status of any MAD Lions CS:GO player,” the team added.

This rumor only grew after coach Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu came out publicly on July 30, stating Bubzkji would be joining “a big team soon.”

Bubzkji broke out onto the scene in 2019 under the wing of Nicolai 'HUNDEN' Petersen, first with Tricked and then with MAD. He has averaged a HLTV rating of over 1.10 for most of his time at MAD Lions, and is widely considered one of Denmark's best talents.

Astralis has been vocal about their quest to build a 10-man roster in CS:GO. They intend on building an academy roster to back up their main one to not only help with practice on both ends, but also for ease of substituting players in and out if they take a break.

“Ultimately we would like to see across game titles a full 10 player set-up with an academy team like in the pro League of Legends leagues,” Director of Sports Kasper Hvidt told fans on June 2.

Astralis stars Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Hojsleth are both on break for the time being, with JUGi and stand-in Marco ‘Snappi’ Pfeiffer filling the void. With es3tag now out of his Heroic contract, he can now play in Snappi’s place, but who Bubzkji could replace is unknown.

Astralis are reportedly looking to pen the move before ESL One Cologne, which starts on August 18. The online event should also mark es3tag’s debut on the squad, unless one of gla1ve or Xyp9x return.