Astralis partner with Danish union to create student CSGO league

Astralis have announced that they have partnered with Danish trade union HK Privat to launch a CS:GO league for students in the country.

The league, called Studie_CS, is open to all students enrolled in high school and above, and will feature a hybrid format, with an online phase leading into an offline event.

Astralis will open the doors of its gaming office, located in Copenhagen, for the grand final of the league. The partnership with HK Privat, a subsector of HK, will also include “activation across Astralis’ digital platforms and physical universe.”

Astralis The grand final of Studie_CS will be held at the Astralis Nexus, in Copenhagen

“We’re thrilled that HK Privat wants to join our mission of supporting a healthy and positive gaming culture,” Astralis Commercial Director Kasper Sindt said.

“It’s both ballsy and forward-thinking of HK to invest in new digital communities for the students like this, and together, we will make a real difference by introducing an online environment where all students can compete, and everybody is treated with respect.”

According to Astralis, Studie_CS could be expanded in the future to include more esports titles. In addition to CS:GO, Astralis compete in League of Legends, FIFA, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege.

In 2020, the Danish organization launched its CS:GO academy team, called Astralis Talent, to help develop the next generation of players. The team competes in the WePlay Academy League, the biggest tournament in the game for academy rosters.