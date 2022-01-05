apEX reveals real reason behind Vitality CSGO roster changes

Team Vitality are entering a new era in 2022 with a revamped CSGO team which now includes former Astralis stars. Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire sat down with Sadokist for Dexerto to reveal more about the blockbuster changes.

Vitality have one of the best players in the world in Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut and will finally look to challenge NAVI as the top team with new players Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen and Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif.

Along with head coach Danny ‘zonic’ Sørense, apEX thinks Vitality have the best combination of players who are both talented and motivated to compete against the best orgs in CSGO.

