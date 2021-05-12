Allu steps down from ENCE CSGO due to personal reasons - Dexerto

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Aleksi ‘⁠allu⁠’ Jalli is stepping down from the active roster on ENCE, citing the need to take a leave of absence for personal reasons.

ENCE announced on Tuesday, May 12, that the packed CSGO circuit had taken its toll.

“The first half of 2021 has quickly been going past us and the Counter-Strike circuit is as packed as ever in the online climate,” ENCE said. “We’ve had our highs over the past months, but most importantly we are truly proud of all of our players and their work ethic to push forward and give our fans excitement every time they compete.

“Aleksi ‘allu’ Jalli has indicated a need to take a leave of absence for personal reasons.”

Responding to the announcement, Allu said “This has been one of the hardest decision of my career but the end of 2020 & hectic years with minimal breaks has really taken a toll on me. Keeping going without proper time to heal & reflect has led me to being extremely drained & fatigued inside & outside the server.”

This feeling inside me has made me realize that a timeout is needed to be able to continue playing and competing in the game I love.

My goal is to be back sooner rather than later. Im extremely grateful for people who has supported me through thick & thin ❤️ See you soon 🙏 — Aleksi Jalli (@alluCSGO) May 12, 2021

Olek ‘⁠hades⁠’ Miskiewicz will play as a stand-in to replace allu.

ENCE CS:GO roster