Allu speaks out after ENCE roster divide with suNny, sergej

Published: 24/Dec/2020 5:13

by Andrew Amos
allu ENCE

ENCE star and captain Aleksi ‘allu’ Jalli has spoken out after the Finn was criticized for crippling the once-stars of CS:GO by former teammates Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi and Jere ‘sergej’ Salo, stating that some of the claims are “very absurd.”

ENCE were the golden child of CS:GO in 2019.

The Finnish team could seemingly do no wrong, as they continued to stun everyone’s expectations all the way through with Major finals appearances and titles galore.

However, it all came to a head after the team dropped Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen in December 2019. The IGL’s loss crippled ENCE, sending them on one of the biggest falls from grace in CS:GO history.

Starladder
StarLadder
Aleksib’s removal from ENCE has been highlighted as start of the Finn’s downfall.

Fingers have been pointed at many, but none more so than Allu ⁠— the final remaining member of the original ENCE squad. He criticized Jere ‘sergej’ Salo on the HLTV Confirmed podcast, claiming Salo had no motivation.

“In the Spring we already took a one-month break for him, to maybe get him motivation, to maybe get his things going on, and it wasn’t enough,” allu said. “He still tried and played with us for six months and really tried to make it work, really much respect.”

“I wouldn’t take everything what [Allu] says as granted. He isn’t as simple and harmless persona as it may look. There’s a reason he’s the only one left in the team from the original roster,” sergej replied, which was also circulated by other former ENCE members.

Allu was called out yet again on a Finnish CS:GO podcast “Urheilucast,” who furthered the claims. However, Jalli has denied all accusations, and while he says he’s not the perfect teammate, not everything is his fault.

“We react to events in different ways when under pressure, and sometimes comments that one thinks are harmless can lead to big problems. Therefore it would be important to talk things through in a timely manner and in the correct way,” he said on Twitter, according to a translation by /u/Reporanka.

“I’m confused and sad about how issues are being brought to the public now. I’ve been the teammate of Jere [sergej] for two and a half years. We’ve been roommates in tournaments throughout the whole journey and have also spent time off the server as friends.

“Jere has never mentioned anything about the issues related to this tweet to me. Through my whole professional career I’ve done things to my best ability. The road hasn’t always been rosy and I’ve made miscalculations, too.”

He also said that all the decisions about benching players, as well as kicking Aleksib, were not individual ones, but the team’s one.

“One thing has always been unmistakably clear to me: I don’t have the power to ⁠— and I don’t want to ⁠— make any team decisions alone. I’ve always tried to and wanted to resolve issues in private.”

“What comes to the Urheilucast-podcast, I’ll note that the claims are very absurd. I wish that each one of us would consider what kind of allegations we make about other people,” he added.

ENCE is currently ranked 38th in the world. Only Allu, Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen, and Joonas ‘doto’ Forss remain on the roster.

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 4 missions

Published: 23/Dec/2020 5:28

by Andrew Amos
CSGO terrorist holding AK47 on Dust 2
Operation Broken Fang

If you want to get your Operation Broken Fang Diamond coin in CS:GO, it’s time to rev those engines ⁠— and by engines we mean missions. There’s a new set live right now, with plenty of stars on the line to catch up on progress.

CS:GO’s latest operation, Broken Fang, is now in full swing. If you haven’t jumped into the action yet, it’s been the Christmas present players were hoping for, with plenty of new content including skins and maps, as well as tons of rewards on offer in the battle pass.

There’s one surefire way to test all of it out though, and that’s through the weekly missions. The challenges usually have a set theme to them, and take players around different parts of the game to try out new content.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
You only have two weeks to start grinding for your Broken Fang Diamond coin before it’s too late.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 4 missions

The fourth set of missions in Operation Broken Fang are the biggest one so far ⁠— with 19 stars on offer. These can be redeemed for your Diamond coin progress, or rewards in the in-game shop.

The Phoenix have been unleashed somewhere across the CS:GO universe yet again, while Engage and Ancient seem to be the two maps of choice ⁠— spanning across three mission. You’ll also need to dive into Retakes and Danger Zone too.

Here’s the full list of challenges:

  • Premium Unleaded: Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Manual Transmission: Win rounds in Competitive: Engage
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Mass Production: Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars.
  • Under The Hood: The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars.
  • Warming Up: Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient
    • 7 kills: 1 star
    • 15 kills: 2 stars
    • 25 kills: 3 stars
  • Clutch Control: Win rounds in Retakes.
    • 3 rounds: 1 star
    • 7 rounds: 2 stars
    • 10 rounds: 3 stars
  • Ice & Snow, Take It Slow: Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite
    • 2 kills: 1 star
    • 4 kills: 2 stars
    • 6 kills: 3 stars

While the missions don’t expire, you only get 10 stars of progress maximum per week towards your Diamond coin. If you haven’t started now, you only have two more weeks of buffer before the 100-star reward becomes out of your reach.

A new set of missions will be revealed on December 29.