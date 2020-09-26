3kliksphilip loses over $1,000 on CSGO cases but gets the "best result"

Popular CS:GO YouTuber 3kliksphilip reveals just how much money he had lost after opening a staggering 1000 ‘Gamma 2’ cases in-game.

While CS:GO is still one of the most popular FPS titles, it is also popular for its unique weapon skin market, where you can trade cosmetic items, sometimes worth thousands of dollars.

Players can collect most of these unique skins from CS:GO cases, which can be purchased in-game, and each weapon wrap comes with different wear values and variables that determine their price.

While finding these rare skins in cases can be a challenge, CS:GO YouTuber 3kliksphilip decided to test his luck by opening 1000 cases in his September 21 upload.

3kliksphilip is a veteran CS:GO content creator, building a fan base of over 950k subscribers on his channel, and is best known for his commentary videos and bizarre bug tests on Valve’s FPS title.

In his latest CS:GO video series, the YouTuber revealed that he had set out to become the “world’s first case-unboxing millionaire” and bought 1000 cases, hoping to turn a profit with his new skins.

3kliksphilip had tried to find success with this bizarre challenge before but this time around he opted for more cases than usual, with tons of Gamma 2 cases ready for his attempt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MmxlIE7k_U

After getting off to a slow start, he managed to unbox four different knives in total, including an MW Karambit Freehand, but with the massive amount of cases purchased, it still ended up costing more than it earned him.

He later revealed that after spending a total of $2610 on purchasing the cases, the skins he gathered were only worth $1587, meaning that he had lost just over $1000 during his latest attempt.

However, the CS:GO content creator was not too disappointed with the outcome, even claiming that the four knives might have been his “best result yet.”

While he is not currently on track to reach his goal of becoming a case-unboxing millionaire, he has high hopes that he'll turn his luck around soon enough.