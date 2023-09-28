xQc strikes gold in Counter-Strike 2 with insane Dragon Lore trade-up on day one

xQc has just shocked the gaming community with what is possibly the very first Dragon Lore trade-up in Counter-Strike 2, netting him a skin worth at least $15,000 skin on the very first day.

With Counter-Strike 2’s official release, the floodgates have opened for all players to check out the much-hyped Source 2 sequel to the ever-legendary CSGO.

And nothing screams Counter-Strike quite like unboxing some costly skins, which is what xQc decided to do once CS2 was officially released on September 27, with multiple risky high-priced trade-ups.

Somehow, with an insane amount of luck, xQc not only traded up what is potentially the very first Dragon Lore in CS2, but various other incredibly rare skins to boot.

With eight factory new P90 Cold Blooded, a factory new UMP-45 Fade, and a factory new M4A1-S Knight, which in total costs around $4,000 – $5,000, xQc gambled his chances at getting an AWP Dragon Lore, one of CS’ most coveted skins.

xQc had a 20% chance of profiting, and an even slimmer 10% chance to actually get the Dragon Lore. And on his first try, he got it, not even needing to use the second attempt he had in line.

The float, which is the wear rating on the skin, was also equally as ridiculous. With a 0.005 float, xQc has just traded up one of the most pristine-looking Dragon Lore skins and made himself at least $12,000.

However, because the wear is so good on the skin, xQc could net around $15,000 – $18,000 for his Dragon Lore, making a hefty profit from the trade-up. But this isn’t the only trade-up he did.

In the one hour of trade-ups and cases he opened on stream, he also attempted a factory new AWP Gungir trade-up, another high-priced gamble, which he got on his first try. This trade-up netted him at least a solid $12,000 on top.

Another high-priced trade-up he did was for a StatTrak factory new AK-47 Fire Serpent, which he of course got on his first try. This netted him a solid $8,000 to $9,000.

And somehow the least impressive skin is one xQc got from a case, opening a factory new Karambit Doppler Phase three. This netted him an estimate of $1,300 to $2,000.

Needless to say, xQc in just the first hours of CS2’s release is already possibly Counter-Strike’s luckiest player.