What is ADR in Counter-Strike 2?

If you are new to Counter-Strike 2 and wondering what ADR means, our handy guide has everything you need to know about the metric in CS2.

Counter-Strike 2 has finally replaced the good old CS:GO, bringing along a ton of new changes in terms of graphics, gunplay, map overhauls, and a lot more. Players who are new to the game will come across several terms that will give you an idea of your performance in matches.

Article continues after ad

One of these new terms is ADR. So, if you are wondering what the term means and how to measure your performance in CS2, here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Valve ADR is one of the performance metrics in CS2.

What is ADR in CS2?

In CS2, ADR is simply the short form for Average Damage per Round. The calculation is simple as it shows your total damage divided by the number of rounds played in a particular match.

If the number is on the higher side, it means your performance is good. However, if the value is on the lower side, that’s fine too as the performance may differ from match to match for different players.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to check ADR in CS2

If you’re wondering how to check your ADR in Counter-Strike 2, simply:

Press ‘Tab’ while in a match to open the scoreboard. Head over to the upper right-hand corner of the scoreboard to find the ‘Cycle Stats’ button. Click on it to reveal additional stats including ADR.

That’s it! Now you can keep a check on how much damage you have given throughout the match. However, the DMG metric is a bit different and shows your damage numbers in a particular round of a match.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of everything related to ADr in Counter-Strike 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content below:

Article continues after ad

Counter-Strike 2 best settings | How to show FPS in CS2 | What is sub-tick in Counter-Strike 2? | All smoke changes in Counter-Strike 2 | Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on Linux or macOS? | Can banned CS:GO players play Counter-Strike 2? | What will happen to my CSGO skins? | Will Counter-Strike 2 come to Steam Deck? | CS2 console commands