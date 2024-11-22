Trainwreck reveals insane $1.5 million stash of rare CS2 items he’s never sold

Twitch and Kick streamer Trainwreck revealed he still owns a massive collection of ultra-rare sticker capsules in Counter-Strike with a total value of almost $2 million, and he’s still not selling them.

During his CS2 stream on November 21, Trainwreck gave a rare glimpse into his storage units, where he hides some of the most valuable items in his inventory.

It’s well-known that he owns a number of Katowice 2014 stickers – the rarest and most expensive items in all of Counter-Strike, but it had been a while since he had given an updated look at his storage units.

Article continues after ad

Quickly scrolling through his most valuable storage unit, which is simply named “random stuff 2,” he revealed just how much he is hoarding.

In total, he owns 72 EMS 2014 Katowice Sticker capsules. With the value of each capsule at approximately $18,000 – $20,000. That’s around $1.4 million in capsules alone.

Also in the storage unit are three Titan Holo stickers, valued at around $60,000 each. There is also a handful of old souvenir packages, which sell for anywhere between $1,500 – $3,000.

Article continues after ad

The prices of these Katowice stickers have stagnated since the release of CS2, but Train bought these years ago, meaning his investment has definitely paid off. However, it appears he has bought more since the last time he revealed the contents of his storage.

Article continues after ad

Valve / Dexerto Titan Holo stickers are worth around $60,000 each.

In March 2023, his stack of Katowice capsules was counted at 66, so it is now higher. At that time, the price of the capsules was roughly $12,000.

The streamer famously never buys skins in Counter-Strike, instead only using items he unboxes himself. Opening one of these $20,000 capsules though is often a bad move, given you are almost certain to receive a sticker worth much less.

As a result, it’s very uncommon for anyone to open the capsules, making the stickers inside even rarer, and thus driving the price up further.

Article continues after ad

For now, it doesn’t look like Trainwreck has any intention to either open or sell these capsules, so for now, the gains he’s made remain unrealized.