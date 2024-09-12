Pro CS2 match goes on so long players needed bathroom break mid-map

A pro Counter-Strike 2 match went on for so long players needed a bathroom break mid-map, breaking the record for the longest pro match in the game in the process.

Anybody who has been in a particularly intense match knows how long they can last. A classic CS2 match takes around 30 minutes; ones that go into overtime can last for up to 40 to 50 minutes, especially if it’s a close battle.

How about one that lasts 2 hours and 50 minutes? One that’s so long that players involved needed to pause mid-map and take a bathroom break?

That’s exactly what happened during ESL Pro League Season 20 when M80 and Fnatic met in the group stage, where their first map broke records.

The match started on Anubis, and it was instantly obvious both teams were equally matched, ending the first half at 6-6. Eventually, by the end of regulation, both teams were at a stalemate of 12-12.

This is where the marathon began. Both M80 and Fnatic began trading overtimes, with no team coming out victorious with every single one that passed.

The match went on for so long that in round 64, overtime seven, a solid two hours, and 25 minutes into the match, the players asked each other if anyone else needed to use the toilet.

Revealed by the casters, Fnatic’s player, bodyy, asked the lobby if anyone else was bursting to use the toilet, only for the entire lobby to agree. One of M80’s players said they needed the toilet for the past 20 rounds.

As the referees allowed the players to stand up to go to the toilet, you could hear the players cheering as they got a well-deserved break from the map. The broadcast team also took a five-minute break.

Right after the players returned, the map didn’t finish at overtime seven, rather finishing at overtime eight, where M80 won it at 37-34.

M80 would go on to win the match as well in 2-0 fashion, with the second map of Inferno also going into overtime, however it stopped at 16-13.