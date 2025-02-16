Player accused of using “illegal ways to gain advantage” in Counter-Strike Grand Final

Counter-Strike player Blagoi ‘oxygeN’ Dimitrov has been accused of allegedly using “illegal ways to gain advantage,” following 500’s tournament victory against Partizan at CCT Season 2 Europe Series #17.

On February 15, 500 won the tournament by defeating Partizan Esports in the Grand-Final 2-1, however, the legitimacy of that result was called into question by B8 player Artem ‘kensizor’ Kapran who shared clips from 500’s semi-final against B8, and the Grand Final against Partizan Esports.

Kensizor questioned how oxygeN “always guesses where the enemy is standing,” linking a series of clips that appear to show the Bulgarian hard-clearing angles that the B8 and Partizan players are occupying.

Jovan Mijailović, president of Partizan Esports, addressed the clips directly, stating “We lost CCT Tour Finals due to [the] opponent team obviously using illegal ways to gain advantage in the game. Such a shame that they are allowed to even participate in Counter-Strike ranked tournaments. We believe that TO should look into it. Anyhow, I am so proud of my team!”

However, there was some pushback to the accusations with Counter-Strike caster, Josh ‘Emenjay’ Martin, replying to Mijailović, arguing that the clips may be a result of in-game protocols or information 500 had in the rounds, concluding “Anyone can take out-of-context clips from a stream with x-ray and say they are fishy.”

Community response

As the clips circulated on social media, several notable players and personalities in the Counter-Strike community shared their opinions of the alleged foul play.

Former Major semi-finalist, Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad, now representing BC.Game Esports, shared his suspicions of 500 stating “Ngl, I said something was off after playing vs him 3 times last 10 days. But I didn’t want to be a complainer but these clips makes me really wonder if there is something. Would like to hear from himself, because I have seen some silly comments from them instead of explaining.”

Four-time Major winning IGL, Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander stated “Bro please tell me this is somehow taken out of context because wtf is this.”

Community concern over ranked events

While many focussed on the accusations, the clips caused others to focus on the broader health of Counter-Strike’s competitive scene. With Valve mandating tournament rules that mean only certain events are categorized as ‘ranked’, there is increased importance on those events to maintain high standards of competitive integrity.

Former Liquid coach, Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu, pointed out that Valve’s new ranking system means losing to cheaters is even more damaging as “you might not only lose to a guy possibly cheating but you also lose points and invites by being forced to play these Online Cups.”

Counter-Strike caster, Neo ‘Ne0kai’ Caine, and Spanish professional player Alejandro ‘mopoz’ Fernández shared similar views that, while the clips do not confirm cheating, the incident should act as a wake-up call to TOs (tournament organizers) to enforce rules that require cameras to be pointed at the players’ PCs to ensure results are legitimate.