OhnePixel reveals plans to attend more Counter-Strike events in 2025

OhnePixel has revealed on stream his intention to attend more Counter-Strike 2 events in 2025, including IEM Melbourne and an event in “Texas”, which could be either IEM Dallas or the BLAST.tv Austin Major.

The news comes shortly after ohnePixel’s appearance at IEM Katowice 2025, where he was streaming live from the Spodek Arena. Outlining his future plans, ohnePixel recounted a conversation with a colleague before his stream had started:

“I asked him ‘What do you think about Melbourne, what do you think about Texas?’ He said ‘F**k yeah, let’s do it.’ So Olaf and I, dona maybe as well, are going to go for sure. Melbourne, it’s going to be a $1,000,000 tournament, I said yes, he said yes, and Texas…”

ohnePixel went on to describe how much he was enjoying streaming and taking trips to CS events, likening it to being a kid on a school trip, where streaming is the ‘homework.’

News that the streamer is having fun will come as a welcome relief to fans, after ohne took an extended hiatus in 2024, following stress related to running his ‘Drillas’ CS team and “private stuff”.

The end of a meme?

Ohne’s sudden attendance at multiple Counter-Strike events may come as a shock to many who regularly watch the German streamer.

Amongst his community, ohnePixel was known for never leaving his house, with the community nicknamed him ‘homePixel’ as a result. We spoke to ohne’s friend, manager and fellow streamer Edona “dona” Muliu at IEM Katowice, who described the origin of the meme:

“The ‘homePixel’ meme started at IEM Cologne last summer in 2024. We were thinking of getting ohne there, but then he wanted to stay at home,e and I just went there for the interviews. Then the community started calling him ‘homePixel’. It was kind of funny.”

Dona outlined that after IEM Cologne had concluded, Ohne met up with dona and fellow Counter-Strike skins streamer ArrowCS, creating IRL content in Germany’s great outdoors. “It was kind of like a little step into the outside world, to do stuff with other streamers.”, dona described.

Later in the year, Ohne took his Drillas roster to the Shanghai Major RMR, coaching the roster in their attempt to make the major. dona postulated, “I think this was the first time he went to a big event. It looks like he liked it and now he’s here [IEM Katowice]. So I hope we can do more stuff at events.”

It seems it won’t be long until fans can meet the man himself at more CS events soon. IEM Melbourne’s playoffs take place on April 25-27, IEM Dallas playoffs are May 23-25, with the BLAST.tv Austin Major occurring in June, with the sold-out Moody Center Arena hosting playoffs from June 19-22.