Neymar Jr blasts “rubbish” Counter-Strike 2 amid cheating crisis

Neymar Jr. has called Counter-Strike 2’s hacking issues “rubbish” and urged the developers to “help” fix the game.

While Neymar Jr. may be a soccer star, the Brazilian is no stranger to the world of video games. He is known for being an avid Counter-Strike 2 player, often streaming the game on Twitch or publicly endorsing his favorite esports teams.

In saying this, the Brazilian soccer player is also never afraid to share his opinions on the state of his favorite game. In April 2024, Neymar Jr. took to social media platform X to call out the game for being “broken” after sharing a clip of a missed AWP shot he confidently claimed he made.

Neymar has now taken to X again, slamming the game for being “rubbish” due to a surplus of hacking he recently encountered in CS2.

While playing some CS2 to “relax,” Neymar Jr. felt the exact opposite after being wallbanged on Dust 2 not once but twice, the second explosion also taking out two of his teammates.

This moment spurred Neymar Jr. to share the clip online and tag both the official X accounts for Valve and CS2, imploring the devs to “help” fix the game’s state.

The soccer star then posted a second message, calling the game “rubbish” given it is filled with hackers.

While Valve did crack down on cheaters late in 2023, hacking has once again permeated the game, with multiple Reddit threads slamming the reemergence of cheating in CS2.

Counter-Strike 2 has struggled to combat cheaters all year, with the community constantly calling on the developers to implement better countermeasures to minimize hackers’ taking over matches.

While the developers have yet to reply to or acknowledge the soccer star’s complaints, the rest of the community is completely behind him in the comments section.

One X user stated, “Only Neymar can save us.”