IEM Katowice 2025: Stream, schedule, results, teams

IEM Katowice 2025: Stream, schedule, results, teamsESL
The first prestigious Counter-Strike 2 event of the year will take place at the iconic Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, where a share of $1 million is up for grabs for the world’s best 24 teams. Keep up with IEM Katowice 2025 with the stream, schedule and results.
Katowice and Cologne are the two biggest CS events of the year outside of the Majors, and as Katowice is up first in the calendar, it acts as the curtain raiser, where teams hope to make their mark. Last year, Spirit took the trophy home, largely thanks to donk’s monster debut performance.
It’s the first real chance for us to see all the new rosters in action too, such as a NiKo-less G2, a NiKo-led Falcons, and the new-look Vitality and FaZe following ropz’s switch.
We will update this article as the main event begins, but first, there is the play-ins, where 16 teams fight to make it to the group stage.
IEM Katowice Stream
The main broadcast will be on ESL’s Twitch and YouTube channels. As always, co-streamers on Twitch will broadcast with their own commentary and reactions too.
VODs are uploaded in full to ESL’s YouTube channel once they are complete too, so you can watch back any matches you missed there.
Schedule and Results
Play-In (January 29 – 31)
Day 1: January 29
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Round 1
|3DMAX vs FlyQuest
|1:30 AM
|4:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Upper Round 1
|paiN vs Virtus.Pro
|1:30 AM
|4:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Upper Round 1
|Astralis vs MIBR
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Upper Round 1
|SAW vs GamerLegion
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Upper Round 1
|Wildcard vs BIG
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Upper Round 1
|Imperial Fe vs FURIA
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Upper Round 1
|Liquid vs Heroic
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Upper Round 1
|Complexity vs Eternal Fire
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
Day 2: February 1
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|Upper Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Upper Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Upper Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Upper Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
Day 3: February 2
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Lower Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Lower Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Lower Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Group Stage (February 1 – 4)
The schedule for group stage matches has not been released yet – all times below are TBD.
Day 1: February 1
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A U. 1
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group A U. 1
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group A U. 1
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group A U. 1
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group B U. 1
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Group B U. 1
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 2: February 2
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B U. 1
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group B U. 1
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group A U. 2
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group A L. 1
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group A U. 2
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Group A L. 1
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 3: February 3
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B L. 1
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group B L. 1
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group B U. 2
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group B U. 2
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group A L. 2
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Group A L. 2
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 4: February 4
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B L. 2
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group B L. 2
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Group A U. 3
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group A L. 3
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Group B U. 3
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Group B L. 3
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Playoffs (February 7 – 9)
QFs: February 7
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarter-finals
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Quarter-finals
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
SFs: February 8
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semi-finals
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Semi-finals
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Final: February 9
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Grand Finals
|8 AM
|11 AM
|4 PM
Teams
All teams in attendance have qualified through their position in Valve’s ranking system. This includes female teams too, which means the all-female roster of Imperial fe will be in attendance.
|Team
|Players (Coach)
|G2 Esports
|m0NESY, huNter-, MalbsMd, Snax, HungryGod (TaZ)
|Team Spirit
|donk, chopper, magixx, zont1x, sh1ro (hally)
|The MongolZ
|bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu (maaRaa)
|Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, FlameZ, mezii, ropz (XTQZZZ)
|FaZe
|Karrigan, rain, FROZEN, broky, EliGE (NEO)
|MOUZ
|torszi, xertioN, Spinx, Jimpphat, Brollan (sycrone)
|NAVI
|jL, Aleksib, iM, w0nderful, b1t (B1ad3)
|Falcons
|Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster (zonic)
|Liquid
|NAF, Twistzz, Ultimate, JKS, NertZ (mithR)
|Furia
|yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chello, skullz (sidde)
|paiN
|biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS (rikz)
|MIBR
|exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy (nak)
|3DMAX
|Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Gravit (wasiNk)
|Eternal Fire
|XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA (Fabre)
|GamerLegion
|volt, sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, REZ (ashhh)
|Complexity
|JT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx (T.c)
|SAW
|MUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, she (Golden)
|BIG
|tabseN, krimbo, JDC, hyped, kyuubii (kakafu)
|FlyQuest
|INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali (erkaSt)
|Astralis
|dev1ce, staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN (ruggah)
|Wildcard
|stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy (vinS)
|Virtus.Pro
|fl1t, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY (PASHANOJ)
|Imperial fe
|ANa, twenty3, tory, Kat, zAAz (bubble)
|Heroic
|SunPayus, xfl0ud, LNZ, yxngstxr, tN1R (sAw)
Final Standings
|Placement
|Teams
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|$400,000
|2
|$180,000
|3-4
|$80,000
|5-6
|$40,000
|7-8
|$24,000
|9-12
|$16,000
|13-16
|$10,000
|17-20
|$4,500
|21-24
|$2,500