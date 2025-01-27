EsportsCounter-Strike 2

IEM Katowice 2025: Stream, schedule, results, teams

Calum Patterson
iem katowice 2025 trophyESL

The first prestigious Counter-Strike 2 event of the year will take place at the iconic Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, where a share of $1 million is up for grabs for the world’s best 24 teams. Keep up with IEM Katowice 2025 with the stream, schedule and results.

Katowice and Cologne are the two biggest CS events of the year outside of the Majors, and as Katowice is up first in the calendar, it acts as the curtain raiser, where teams hope to make their mark. Last year, Spirit took the trophy home, largely thanks to donk’s monster debut performance.

It’s the first real chance for us to see all the new rosters in action too, such as a NiKo-less G2, a NiKo-led Falcons, and the new-look Vitality and FaZe following ropz’s switch.

We will update this article as the main event begins, but first, there is the play-ins, where 16 teams fight to make it to the group stage.

IEM Katowice Stream

The main broadcast will be on ESL’s Twitch and YouTube channels. As always, co-streamers on Twitch will broadcast with their own commentary and reactions too.

VODs are uploaded in full to ESL’s YouTube channel once they are complete too, so you can watch back any matches you missed there.

Schedule and Results

Play-In (January 29 – 31)

Day 1: January 29

StageMatchPTETGMT
Upper Round 13DMAX vs FlyQuest1:30 AM4:30 AM9:30 AM
Upper Round 1paiN vs Virtus.Pro1:30 AM4:30 AM9:30 AM
Upper Round 1Astralis vs MIBR4 AM7 AM12 PM
Upper Round 1SAW vs GamerLegion4 AM7 AM12 PM
Upper Round 1Wildcard vs BIG6:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Upper Round 1Imperial Fe vs FURIA6:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Upper Round 1Liquid vs Heroic9 AM12 PM5 PM
Upper Round 1Complexity vs Eternal Fire9 AM12 PM5 PM

Day 2: February 1

StageMatchPTETGMT
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD4:30 AM 7:30 AM12:30 PM
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD4:30 AM 7:30 AM12:30 PM
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD4:30 AM 7:30 AM12:30 PM
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD4:30 AM 7:30 AM12:30 PM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD7:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD7:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD7:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD7:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM

Day 3: February 2

StageMatchPTETGMT
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD7 AM10 AM3 PM
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD7 AM10 AM3 PM
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Group Stage (February 1 – 4)

The schedule for group stage matches has not been released yet – all times below are TBD.

Day 1: February 1

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group A U. 14:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group A U. 14:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group A U. 17:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group A U. 17:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group B U. 110:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Group B U. 110:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Day 2: February 2

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group B U. 14:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group B U. 14:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group A U. 27:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group A L. 17:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group A U. 210:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Group A L. 110:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Day 3: February 3

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group B L. 14:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group B L. 14:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group B U. 27:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group B U. 27:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group A L. 210:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Group A L. 210:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Day 4: February 4

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group B L. 24:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group B L. 24:30 AM7:30 AM12:30 AM
Group A U. 37:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group A L. 37:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Group B U. 310:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Group B L. 310:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Playoffs (February 7 – 9)

QFs: February 7

StageMatchPTETGMT
Quarter-finals7:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Quarter-finals10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

SFs: February 8

StageMatchPTETGMT
Semi-finals7:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Semi-finals10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Final: February 9

StageMatchPTETGMT
Grand Finals8 AM11 AM4 PM

Teams

All teams in attendance have qualified through their position in Valve’s ranking system. This includes female teams too, which means the all-female roster of Imperial fe will be in attendance.

TeamPlayers (Coach)
G2 Esportsm0NESY, huNter-, MalbsMd, Snax, HungryGod (TaZ)
Team Spiritdonk, chopper, magixx, zont1x, sh1ro (hally)
The MongolZbLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu (maaRaa)
VitalityapEX, ZywOo, FlameZ, mezii, ropz (XTQZZZ)
FaZeKarrigan, rain, FROZEN, broky, EliGE (NEO)
MOUZtorszi, xertioN, Spinx, Jimpphat, Brollan (sycrone)
NAVIjL, Aleksib, iM, w0nderful, b1t (B1ad3)
FalconsMagisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster (zonic)
LiquidNAF, Twistzz, Ultimate, JKS, NertZ (mithR)
Furiayuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chello, skullz (sidde)
paiNbiguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS (rikz)
MIBRexit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy (nak)
3DMAXLucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Gravit (wasiNk)
Eternal FireXANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA (Fabre)
GamerLegionvolt, sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, REZ (ashhh)
ComplexityJT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx (T.c)
SAWMUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, she (Golden)
BIGtabseN, krimbo, JDC, hyped, kyuubii (kakafu)
FlyQuestINS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali (erkaSt)
Astralisdev1ce, staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN (ruggah)
Wildcardstanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy (vinS)
Virtus.Profl1t, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY (PASHANOJ)
Imperial feANa, twenty3, tory, Kat, zAAz (bubble)
HeroicSunPayus, xfl0ud, LNZ, yxngstxr, tN1R (sAw)

Final Standings

PlacementTeamsPrize Money (USD)
1$400,000
2$180,000
3-4$80,000
5-6$40,000
7-8$24,000
9-12$16,000
13-16$10,000
17-20$4,500
21-24$2,500

