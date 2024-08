How to watch IEM Cologne: Stream, schedule, results

IEM Cologne is one of the last big Counter-Strike 2 tournaments before the Perfect World Shanghai Major, and multiple top teams are set to duke it out for the trophy in Germany.

The $1 million prize pool event will run through August and is being marketed at the “Cathedral of Counter-Strike” by ESL as the organizer promotes the decades-old tournament via iconic moments from past events.

Top teams like Team Spirit, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, and NAVI will all be in attendance shortly after participating in the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia. They will go up against whichever squads from the Play-ins can earn the right to compete in the main event.

Article continues after ad

Twitter: ESL Counter-Strike The crowd from IEM Cologne 2023.

This article will be updated as the action unfolds on stage.

Stream

You can watch the actions from the ESL Counter-Strike Twitch and YouTube channels and through FACEIT Watch for multiview.

CS2 streamers like ohnePixel will also be co-streaming the event as it happens.

Article continues after ad

STREAM EMBED

Format & Bracket

ESL IEM Cologne 2024 Stage 1 bracket.

IEM Cologne will have a slightly different format than the tournaments before it. The event will not feature best-of-one matches as even games in the Play-in stage will be best-of-three series.

Article continues after ad

Stage 1 of the tournament, the Play-in stage, will feature 16 teams in a double-elimination bracket vying for eight spots in Stage 2.

Stage 2 features a double elimination group stage with two groups of eight teams with invited squads taking on teams from Stage 1. The event will culminate in a Playoff Stage where the top three teams from each group face off in a single elimination bracket to crown the champion.

IEM Cologne 2024 Match Schedule

You can find the full tournament schedule below.

Article continues after ad

Stage 1 (August 7-9)

Day 1: August 7

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Upper Bracket R1 FlyQuest vs BIG 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM Upper Bracket R1 The MongolZ vs SAW 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM Upper Bracket R1 HEROIC vs MIBR 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Upper Bracket R1 BetBoom vs 9z 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Upper Bracket R1 Eternal Fire vs Falcons 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket R1 paiN vs Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket R1 FURIA vs Imperial 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Upper Bracket R1 The MongolZ vs SAW 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 2: August 8

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: August 9

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Stage 2 (August 10-13)

Day 4: August 10

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Group B R1 Virtus.pro vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group B R1 FaZe vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group A R1 NAVI vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group A R1 Astralis vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group A R1 G2 vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group A R1 Team Spirit vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 5: August 11

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Group B R1 MOUZ vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group B R1 Vitlaity vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group A Lower R1 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group A Upper R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group A Lower R1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group A Upper R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 6: August 12

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Group B Upper R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group B Upper R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group B Lower R1 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group B Lower R1 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group A Lower R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group A Lower R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 7: August 13

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Group B Lower R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group B Lower R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Group A Upper Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group A Lower Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Group B Lower Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group B Lower Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Playoffs (August 16-17)

Day 8: August 16

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6:45 AM 9:45 AM 2:45 PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM

Day 9: August 17

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6:45 AM 9:45 AM 2:45 PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM

Day 8: August 18

STAGE MATCH PT ET BST Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 4:00 PM

IEM Cologne 2024 Teams and Players

The teams and players who qualified for Stage 2 of the tournament were invited thanks to winning previous IEM events from this season and placing high on the ESL World Rankings.

Article continues after ad

Teams in Stage 1 were invited based on their ESL World Ranking and regional ESL rankings. ALTERNATE aTTaX is the only team that qualified for the tournament through an open qualifier.

Article continues after ad