Gear up for Counter-Strike 2 with these killer gaming mouse & keyboard deals

Counter-Strike 2‘s release could be right around the corner, and what better way to start playing the game than with the best gear for the job. We’ve scoured the web for the best peripheral deals right now.

The Counter-Strike series is known for its high skill ceiling, tough learning curve, and realistic handling of its weaponry, and Counter-Strike 2 appears to be no different. Building off the perennially popular CS:GO, that’s still a major eSports title over 10 years after its release, you’ll need a contender for the best gaming mouse and one of the best gaming keyboards to be ready.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, you won’t have to spend too much to have the right equipment for the job. That’s because the Razer Viper 8KHz is selling for one of its lowest prices to date, at only $49.99 (down from $80) for a total of 38% off the sticker price.

This mouse has garnered a ton of critical success since its release for its 8000Hz polling rate and 20K DPI, which means it’s sensitive and fast enough for the precision required in Counter-Strike 2.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Maybe you’re after further customization and programming options than what the Razer Viper 8KHz can deliver, though, and that’s where the Logitech G502 HERO comes in with a discount, too. While usually retailing for $80, you can now score this highly adaptable pointer for just $39.99 at 50% off. It’s one of the lowest prices seen on this model, which features a 25,600 DPI, a 25K Sensor, 11 programmable buttons, and even weights to change the drag and feel.

Article continues after ad

Get equipped with a new keyboard

Finally, you’re going to need a keyboard that’s up to the task of delivering precise movements and weapon switching, and that’s why the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard is an easy recommendation. Despite its $130 sticker price, you can now score this mechanical keyboard, complete with green mechanical switches and programmable macro functionality, for only $99.21. It’s one of the cheapest prices seen yet and an excellent investment at less than $100.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.