Former CSGO pro gets Counter-Strike 2 access on VAC banned account

While players around the world have been trying to get an invite into the closed beta for Counter-Strike 2, VAC-banned former pro player Hovik ‘KQLY’ Tovmassian got an invite on his disabled account.

Players have been scrambling to get Counter-Strike 2 beta access as Valve is play-testing its new game. While some have put hours into CS:GO to see if the system will let them into the closed beta, former French pro player KQLY got access on the account that was banned from competitive play.

The former Titan player revealed on Twitter that his account under his pro gamertag has been given access to Counter-Strike 2 despite receiving a VAC ban in 2014.

Before the ban, the French player was on the come up in the European scene on teams like Team LDLC and Titan. After his ban, KQLY was benched and eventually released. He returned to pro play in 2017 for Vexed Gaming and eventually eFrog.

The former pro now works in the rental car business and has not competed in competitive Counter-Strike since 2019.

VAC-banned player gained access to Counter-Strike 2 beta

Valve has said through its Counter-Strike 2 Twitter account that players are selected for the beta through multiple factors. Those include recent playtime, trust factor and player’s Steam account standings.

It seems like the trust factor and account standings do not include VAC bans as KQLY claims to have gotten in even with a ban on his record.

The hunt for a beta access will continue for other players, however, as some have resorted to idling in CS:GO servers and some have even used cheats to get a spot in the servers.