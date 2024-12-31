FaZe owner explains why Ropz is leaving CS2 roster in surprise move

FaZe Clan’s Tommy ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira has explained why CS2 star Robin ‘Ropz’ Kool is leaving the FaZe roster in a surprising move.

With the Perfect World CS2 Shanghai Major in the books, and Team Spirit being crowned Major champions, plenty of Counter-Strike fans expected a post-Major shuffle. However, they didn’t expect some of the shock moves that have happened so far.

The biggest surprise came from a report from HLTV’s Luis Mira and reporter Guillaume ‘neL’ Rathier, who said that Estonian rifler Ropz would be leaving FaZe Clan after more than two years.

As per the report, the Major champion would be joining Team Vitality on a free transfer, meaning he could play alongside fellow Counter-Strike prodigy Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut.

Temperrr opens up on Ropz exit from FaZe’s CS2 roster

With Ropz being such an integral part in FaZe’s success over the last few years, the surprise move has left fans clamoring for some answer. Why does he want to leave? And why has he been allowed to leave for free?

Well, FaZe Clan co-owner Temperrr has finally shed some light on the Estonian’s exit. “He wanted to play with a team with more firepower, more capabilities,” he said during his Twitch stream.

“The only way he would have really wanted to stay with FaZe is if we would have gotten a high firepower player and it just wasn’t possible at time.”

Temperrr pointed to the ongoing rostermania making moves “pretty hard” to come by to fulfill Ropz’s wishes.

“All the rostermania going on right now and just like contracts not being ended and s*it is making everything pretty f*cking hard,” he added.

As it stands, there haven’t been any rumors as to who could replace Ropz on FaZe. Fans have pointed to the expiring rosters on Mouz’s rosters as possible targets, as well as Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski’s desire to play in Europe. Though, we’ll have to wait and see.

