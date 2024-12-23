CS2 star Ropz set to leave FaZe with Vitality super team waiting

Counter-Strike star Robin ‘Ropz’ Kool is set to leave FaZe Clan after two years, joining Team Vitality on a free transfer.

FaZe Clan’s Counter-Strike 2 roster is set for change as Ropz is departing. He has spent more than two years as a key member of the Major winning squad.

As per a new report from HLTV’s Luis Mira and reporter Guillaume ‘neL’ Rathier, the Estonian rifler is expected to join Team Vitality. According to the report, Ropz’s contract with FaZe has expired, meaning he’s set to join the French organization on a free transfer.

The move would see him join an already stacked roster consisting of CS2 stars Zywoo, flameZ, apEX, and mezii.

His signing would also see Vitality move on from Lotan ‘Spinx’⁠ Giladi, who has been benched since the summer break.

Ropz’s move signals that the post-CS2 Major shuffle is finally here as he isn’t the only superstar on the move. Niko ‘Niko’ Kovac is leaving G2 Esports to join Team Falcons alongside Counter-Strike legend Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif.

The Saudi-backed esports org had been rumored to have offered Niko’s teammate Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov a deal as well. Yet, the young phenom is sticking with G2 as per HLTV.

They currently have Snappi, Durpeeh, Maden, and SunPayus on their bench as they look to overhaul things in 2025.

Ropz trophies with FaZe in Counter-Strike

Ropz joined FaZe from Mouseports in 2022 and has enjoyed a trophy-laden run with the North American organization. They immediately won PGL Major Antwerp in 2022.

FaZe have back-to-back second-place finishes in the last two Majors with Ropz regularly performing at an MVP level.

Article continues after ad

Under Finn ‘karrigan⁠’ Andersen’s leadership, the FaZe roster also completed the Intel Grand Slam, winning a $1 million bonus. Again, Ropz was a key part of that and it’ll be a challenge for FaZe to replace him.