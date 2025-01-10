CS2 star ropz joins Team Vitality after leaving FaZe Clan

Team Vitality has confirmed the signing of former FaZe Clan rifler Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, with the Estonian replacing the outgoing Spinx on the lineup.

Ropz had been a core member of FaZe since January 2022, lifting a Major trophy with the org and securing an Intel Grand Slam to boot.

2024 was a tougher year for FaZe though, culminating in a heartbreaking grand final loss against Team Spirit at the Shanghai Major in December.

Vitality, similarly, struggled to convert the firepower afforded them by the likes of ZywOo and Spinx to establish a winning run, although they did lift the IEM Cologne trophy in August.

Article continues after ad

The start of 2025 sparked rostermania in CS2, and ropz’ departure to Vitality is certainly among the biggest moves this offseason.

Ropz joins Team Vitality

Despite FaZe’s lack of wins the past year, few will doubt ropz’s individual skill and potential for greatness in CS2. He hasn’t missed HLTV’s top 20 players since 2018, peaking at number 3 in 2023.

Article continues after ad

His ranking declined to 18th on the 2024 list, but surrounded by a new roster, and notably, a new IGL in apEX, it’s an exciting prospect to see how ropz may adapt in 2025.

Article continues after ad

In the announcement video, ropz closes with “It’s time to take Vitality to new heights.”

He posted on X/Twitter, “Starting 2025 with @TeamVitalityCS. New team, new possibilities, very excited to start this new chapter and I will see you on the server.”

“Signing ropz is the culmination of several years of discussions and mutual respect,” said Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide, President of Team Vitality.

“We have followed his journey with great admiration, and this year, the stars aligned for him to join us. We understand that he’s leaving more than just a team behind – he’s leaving a family. We’re determined to show him that he made the right choice. He fits perfectly into our vision, with the ambition to make history and build a legacy for the club on CS.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“His experience, versatility, and game intelligence are invaluable assets. He is a player with a heart of gold, one of the most inspiring figures in the history of Counter-Strike, and someone who truly embodies the values we stand for. With him, we are solidifying our place among the global elite of CS, and this is an incredible opportunity for Team Vitality.”

Ropz takes Spinx’s spot on the lineup, and the Isreali player has not yet confirmed a new team, but says he is “excited for what’s next.”

Article continues after ad

BLAST Spinx secured the Paris Major with Vitality, the final Major of CS:GO

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan recruited NA’s finest in EliGE, who has left Complexity after an incredible individual performance throughout 2024, now with the chance to show what he’s made of in a top 10 team.

You can keep up with all the biggest roster changes in Counter-Strike 2 with our dedicated rostermania hub.