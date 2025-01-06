EsportsCounter-Strike 2

CS2 rostermania: Biggest pro team roster changes – FaZe, G2, Vitality, more

Calum Patterson
cs2 rostermania 2025Dexerto / ESL

Following the Shanghai Major and the start of 2025, an important roster shuffle is going down in Counter-Strike 2 esports, with many of the world’s best players switching teams. You can keep up to date with the biggest moves here on our CS2 rostermania hub.

Team Spirit’s victory in Shanghai marked the organization’s first-ever Major win, so while that roster is pretty certain to stick, few other teams are expected to go unchanged.

FaZe, who finished second, wasted little time, with ropz quickly announcing his departure from the team in search of greener pastures. Other big moves impacted G2, with NiKo leaving for Falcons.

NiKo has been joined on Falcons by the former Heroic core of TeSes, kyxsan, and degster.

niko at g2João Ferreira/Dexerto
NiKo has left G2 for Falcons in a move that was a long time coming.

This hub will keep track of the moves affecting the top CS2 teams globally, as players find new teams, or are benched.

CS2 rosters for top teams

TeamRoster (Coach)
G2huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax (TaZ)
Spiritdonk, chopper, magixx, zont1x, sh1ro (hally)
NAVIjL, Aleksib, iM, w0nderful, b1t, (B1ad3)
FaZeKarrigan, rain, FROZEN, broky (NEO)
VitalityapEX, ZywOo, Spinx, FlameZ, mezii (XTQZZZ)
MOUZtorszi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan (sycrone)
The MongolZbLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu (maaRaa)
Heroicsjuush (sAw)
LiquidNAF, Twistzz, Ultimate, JKS (mithR)
Furiayuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chello, skullz (sidde)
Astralisdev1ce, staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN (ruggah)
Eternal FireXANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA (Fabre)
MIBRexit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy (nak)
paiNbiguzera, kauez, nqz, snow (rikz)
3D MaxLucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Gravit (wasiNk)
ComplexityJT, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE, (T.c)
Virtus.Profl1t, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY (PASHANOJ)
GamerLegionvolt, sl3nd, ztr, Tauson (ashhh)
BIGtabseN, krimbo, JDC (kakafu)
ImperialVINI, felps, noway, decenty, try (zakk)
fnaticKRIMZ, matys, blameF, nawwk
Passion UAjambo, jackasmo, zeRRoFIX, Topa, Kvem (kane)
Cloud9Ax1Le, Boombl4, HeavyGod, interz (groove)
NIPREZ, r1nkle, isak, MisteM (Xist)

CS2 roster shuffle: All transfers

January 4

  • TeSeS, kyxsan, degster leave Heroic, join Falcons
  • aliStair leaves FlyQuest

January 3

  • Snappi leaves Falcons
  • NiKo leaves G2, joins Falcons
  • lux leaves paiN, joins Legacy

January 2

  • Bodyy is benched on fnatic
  • Calyx is benched on Eternal Fire
  • jotAAA joins Eternal Fire

January 1

  • s-chilla leaves Passion UA
  • floppy leaves Complexity

December 31

  • k1to leaves OG
  • rigoN leaves BIG
  • afro leaves fnatic
  • HooXi leaves G2
  • ropz leaves FaZe Clan

December 30

  • Regali joins FlyQuest
  • syrsoN is benched on BIG

December 29

  • ICY joins Virtus.Pro from Cloud9
  • FL4MUS joins Virtus.Pro from GamerLegion

December 28

  • n0rb3r7 is benched on Virtus.Pro
  • cptkurtka023 leaves B8, joins kONO
  • kensizor joins B8 from kONO

December 27

  • YEKINDAR is benched on Team Liquid

