CS2 rostermania: Biggest pro team roster changes – FaZe, G2, Vitality, more

CS2 rostermania: Biggest pro team roster changes – FaZe, G2, Vitality, moreDexerto / ESL
Following the Shanghai Major and the start of 2025, an important roster shuffle is going down in Counter-Strike 2 esports, with many of the world’s best players switching teams. You can keep up to date with the biggest moves here on our CS2 rostermania hub.
Team Spirit’s victory in Shanghai marked the organization’s first-ever Major win, so while that roster is pretty certain to stick, few other teams are expected to go unchanged.
FaZe, who finished second, wasted little time, with ropz quickly announcing his departure from the team in search of greener pastures. Other big moves impacted G2, with NiKo leaving for Falcons.
NiKo has been joined on Falcons by the former Heroic core of TeSes, kyxsan, and degster.
This hub will keep track of the moves affecting the top CS2 teams globally, as players find new teams, or are benched.
CS2 rosters for top teams
|Team
|Roster (Coach)
|G2
|huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax (TaZ)
|Spirit
|donk, chopper, magixx, zont1x, sh1ro (hally)
|NAVI
|jL, Aleksib, iM, w0nderful, b1t, (B1ad3)
|FaZe
|Karrigan, rain, FROZEN, broky (NEO)
|Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, Spinx, FlameZ, mezii (XTQZZZ)
|MOUZ
|torszi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan (sycrone)
|The MongolZ
|bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu (maaRaa)
|Heroic
|sjuush (sAw)
|Liquid
|NAF, Twistzz, Ultimate, JKS (mithR)
|Furia
|yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chello, skullz (sidde)
|Astralis
|dev1ce, staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN (ruggah)
|Eternal Fire
|XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA (Fabre)
|MIBR
|exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy (nak)
|paiN
|biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow (rikz)
|3D Max
|Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Gravit (wasiNk)
|Complexity
|JT, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE, (T.c)
|Virtus.Pro
|fl1t, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY (PASHANOJ)
|GamerLegion
|volt, sl3nd, ztr, Tauson (ashhh)
|BIG
|tabseN, krimbo, JDC (kakafu)
|Imperial
|VINI, felps, noway, decenty, try (zakk)
|fnatic
|KRIMZ, matys, blameF, nawwk
|Passion UA
|jambo, jackasmo, zeRRoFIX, Topa, Kvem (kane)
|Cloud9
|Ax1Le, Boombl4, HeavyGod, interz (groove)
|NIP
|REZ, r1nkle, isak, MisteM (Xist)
CS2 roster shuffle: All transfers
January 4
- TeSeS, kyxsan, degster leave Heroic, join Falcons
- aliStair leaves FlyQuest
January 3
- Snappi leaves Falcons
- NiKo leaves G2, joins Falcons
- lux leaves paiN, joins Legacy
January 2
- Bodyy is benched on fnatic
- Calyx is benched on Eternal Fire
- jotAAA joins Eternal Fire
January 1
- s-chilla leaves Passion UA
- floppy leaves Complexity
December 31
- k1to leaves OG
- rigoN leaves BIG
- afro leaves fnatic
- HooXi leaves G2
- ropz leaves FaZe Clan
December 30
- Regali joins FlyQuest
- syrsoN is benched on BIG
December 29
- ICY joins Virtus.Pro from Cloud9
- FL4MUS joins Virtus.Pro from GamerLegion
December 28
- n0rb3r7 is benched on Virtus.Pro
- cptkurtka023 leaves B8, joins kONO
- kensizor joins B8 from kONO
December 27
- YEKINDAR is benched on Team Liquid