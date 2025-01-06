CS2 rostermania: Biggest pro team roster changes – FaZe, G2, Vitality, more

Following the Shanghai Major and the start of 2025, an important roster shuffle is going down in Counter-Strike 2 esports, with many of the world’s best players switching teams. You can keep up to date with the biggest moves here on our CS2 rostermania hub.

Team Spirit’s victory in Shanghai marked the organization’s first-ever Major win, so while that roster is pretty certain to stick, few other teams are expected to go unchanged.

FaZe, who finished second, wasted little time, with ropz quickly announcing his departure from the team in search of greener pastures. Other big moves impacted G2, with NiKo leaving for Falcons.

NiKo has been joined on Falcons by the former Heroic core of TeSes, kyxsan, and degster.

João Ferreira/Dexerto NiKo has left G2 for Falcons in a move that was a long time coming.

This hub will keep track of the moves affecting the top CS2 teams globally, as players find new teams, or are benched.

CS2 rosters for top teams

Team Roster (Coach) G2 huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax (TaZ) Spirit donk, chopper, magixx, zont1x, sh1ro (hally) NAVI jL, Aleksib, iM, w0nderful, b1t, (B1ad3) FaZe Karrigan, rain, FROZEN, broky (NEO) Vitality apEX, ZywOo, Spinx, FlameZ, mezii (XTQZZZ) MOUZ torszi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan (sycrone) The MongolZ bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu (maaRaa) Heroic sjuush (sAw) Liquid NAF, Twistzz, Ultimate, JKS (mithR) Furia yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chello, skullz (sidde) Astralis dev1ce, staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN (ruggah) Eternal Fire XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA (Fabre) MIBR exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy (nak) paiN biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow (rikz) 3D Max Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Gravit (wasiNk) Complexity JT, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE, (T.c) Virtus.Pro fl1t, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY (PASHANOJ) GamerLegion volt, sl3nd, ztr, Tauson (ashhh) BIG tabseN, krimbo, JDC (kakafu) Imperial VINI, felps, noway, decenty, try (zakk) fnatic KRIMZ, matys, blameF, nawwk Passion UA jambo, jackasmo, zeRRoFIX, Topa, Kvem (kane) Cloud9 Ax1Le, Boombl4, HeavyGod, interz (groove) NIP REZ, r1nkle, isak, MisteM (Xist)

CS2 roster shuffle: All transfers

January 4

TeSeS, kyxsan, degster leave Heroic, join Falcons

aliStair leaves FlyQuest

January 3

Snappi leaves Falcons

NiKo leaves G2, joins Falcons

lux leaves paiN, joins Legacy

January 2

Bodyy is benched on fnatic

Calyx is benched on Eternal Fire

jotAAA joins Eternal Fire

January 1

s-chilla leaves Passion UA

floppy leaves Complexity

December 31

k1to leaves OG

rigoN leaves BIG

afro leaves fnatic

HooXi leaves G2

ropz leaves FaZe Clan

December 30

Regali joins FlyQuest

syrsoN is benched on BIG

December 29

ICY joins Virtus.Pro from Cloud9

FL4MUS joins Virtus.Pro from GamerLegion

December 28

n0rb3r7 is benched on Virtus.Pro

cptkurtka023 leaves B8, joins kONO

kensizor joins B8 from kONO

December 27