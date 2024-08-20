CS2 pros furious as Valve bans jump throw binds: “Are you kidding?”

Having binds for jump-throwing grenades has been a point of contention in Counter-Strike 2 and Valve has angered the professional community by putting its foot down and removing scripts for throwing utility.

On August 19, Valve announced in a blog post for a small set of patch notes that it is removing “in-game binds that include more than one movement and/or attack actions,” which effectively kills consistent grenade jump throws in CS2.

The developer reasons that jump-throwing utility is already reliable without creating binds and that “developing one’s coordination and reaction time has always been key to mastering Counter-Strike.”

Article continues after ad

Players using the binds will now be kicked from their match, as Valve views them as effectively cheating.

Pros, who have been using jump-throw binds since the game released to craft accurate and consistent smoke lineups, were furious at the decision from the developer.

“You can’t remove that from the game,” Team Vitality’s Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire said on social media. “It creates so many opportunities.”

Article continues after ad

Team Liquid’s Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken showcased how the change will impact pro matches by throwing some common pro lineups that require the consistency that a jump-throw bind brings to the table.

Article continues after ad

Complexity’s Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski called out Valve for having the mechanic in the first place, saying it’s been a foundational aspect of the game even in the beta.

“Removing a QOL that you even had in the game when CS2 was in beta is so lame. You guys said it yourself, you added the functionality in the game intentionally. Add a bind,” EliGE said.

CS2 caster Alex ‘Mauisnake’ Ellenberg had a different opinion on the patch, saying removing binds needed to happen as it “leaves the door open to allow more disruptive ones for the future.”

Article continues after ad

He also pointed out that Valve made jump-throwing without binds easier in this installment of Counter-Strike.

“With jump-throws reliably built into the game, I’ve messed up Article continues after ad

For pros, however, that 5% margin of error could be the difference between winning a tournament and going home early.

CS2 fans and pros alike will see how this change impacts the highest level of the game as the competitive calendar continues to roll along with a BLAST Premier Showdown and the Perfect World Shanghai Major open and closed qualifiers starting on August 21.