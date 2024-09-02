CS2 players feel ignored by Valve as Deadlock becomes the cool new kid

CS2 players believe that Valve is putting more of their focus on Deadlock and will start ignoring their game, just like they have with Team Fortress 2.

Valve has, over the years, developed some of the internet’s favorite games. Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Team Fortress, to name just a few, have serious fanbases that are still massively dedicated to playing them.

Dota has long been seen as Valve’s favorite – especially because it’s the game of choice for Gabe Newell – leaving some of the others to suffer from a lack of attention. That is especially true with Counter-Strike, as many CS players have continually complained about a lack of love from Valve.

The much-loved Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been replaced by CS2. And, while it is an upgrade on the older game, it still has issues.

Now, with Valve switching plenty of focus to Deadlock – their brand-new third-person MOBA shooter – CS fans are worried. That was epitomized by a viral post depicting Counter-Strike as Woody from Toy Story when he’s no longer the toy of choice for Andy. In the clip, CS is tossed into the same place as Team Fortress 2 – which has very much been long ignored by Valve.

“The TF2 Community welcomes you CS2 Community!” one TF2 fan joked. “As someone who played CS(GO), TF2, and Deadlock, the meme hits kinda hard,” another said.

“Welcome to the state of 2015 TF2. No more updates/operations, aside from a minor few fixes and changes,” another fan chimed in.

Despite the complaints, CS hasn’t been totally ignored since Deadlock first arrived in it’s beta stage. The fan-favorite shooter has been hit with a few updates, including the divisive change to jump binds for throws.

And that’s a lot more than even TF2 has gotten in the last few years.