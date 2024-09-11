CS2 players convinced Valve is trolling with new barebones update

Counter-Strike 2 players are convinced Valve is trolling them with a new barebones update that only contains a single change in its full patch notes.

Over the past few months, Valve has been in the spotlight thanks to Deadlock, however over the course of its early access many CS2 fans have felt as if they were getting left behind for the MOBA.

Given Valve’s recent slowdown in updating the game, players’ fears may be right, as there are barely any major updates nor any big Operations in sight.

Article continues after ad

Tensions have now come to a head following CS2’s September 10 update, which only contained a single minor change.

“Practice matches and matches started with the “map” command will now run in engine loopback mode to match the CS:GO offline default Engine loopback bypasses most networking code for the host, resulting in one less tick of latency for the local player.”

Article continues after ad

That’s the full contents of the latest CS2 update.

It essentially serves as a slight server fix, the sort that would normally be part of a more significant update CS2 would receive.

Article continues after ad

“No way they changed the tweet from ‘Release Notes” to just ‘Release note’. We’re getting trolled at this point,” commented Counter-Strike YouTuber Anomaly.

“They turned CS2 into the new TF2,” another player said, comparing Valve’s treatment of the tactical FPS to their former hero shooter.

As many others pointed out, the update was so minor that it was only 12.2 KB, and unless you were made aware of the patch, you most likely didn’t even know there was an update.

Article continues after ad

“Really appreciate all the hard work and effort that went into this patch note,” a commenter said sarcastically about the update.

Many others were begging for an Operation, something we haven’t seen since 2021’s Operation Riptide, and at the time of writing, there are none slated to be coming to CS2 anytime soon.