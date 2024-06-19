CS2 dataminer claims an Operation is on the horizon after a three-year absence

A Counter-Strike 2 dataminer is claiming an Operation is on the horizon after a nearly three-year absence from the game, bringing with it some major cosmetic updates to the game.

Counter-Strike 2 has been nothing but a roaring success for Valve, bringing in major updates to stickers, bringing in new skins for the Zeus, gameplay changes, and more. However, players have for a very long time lamented the absence of a new Operation.

The last was Riptide, which was released in September 2021. Operations have been few and far between for many years, as the big updates that brought new maps, cases, and even co-op game modes haven’t been seen for a while.

Now almost three years later, dataminers are claiming a new Operation could be on the horizon, adding several new maps and a lot of new cosmetics.

In a video by Valve leaker Gabe Follower, he details several new pieces of information that have been found in CS2’s file which points to a new Operation. For one, June 19, was the 25 anniversary of Counter-Strike, which makes it the perfect time frame for a major Operation.

He first claims there are lines in CS2’s code that point to a new comic being added, which has only been released with a new Operation. Additionally, he says several map makers have been making many updates to their maps, which points to Valve asking them to make changes before its addition to the game in a potential Operation.

Gabe Follower says that the maps; Thera, Memento, Assembly, Pool Day, and Mills are likely to be coming in the supposed Operation as they’ve been recently frequently updated.

Additionally, Gabe Follower highlights fellow CS2 leaker Aquarius’ claim that Valve is selecting skins for a new weapon case which is shipping with all the other leaked content.

Valve Operation Riptide was nearly three years ago

Gabe Follower additionally claims in CS2’s code, lines pointing to weapon “keychains”, similar to Valorant’s gun buddies, are coming. So are potential “pets”, which would allow players to pick up chickens and “inspect” them the way you would a weapon.

Other leaked supposed cosmetics coming with the Operation is customized clothing elements. Meaning players may be able to choose their own masks, headgear, clothing, and more.

However, we should take this all with a grain of salt, as Valve has yet to give any teasers, considering they are notorious for being silent.