Counter-Strike 2 players use vending machine for ridiculous defense strategy

With help from a vending machine, Counter-Strike 2 players found a strategy on the Office map that gives them a defensive advantage.

Valve began hosting a limited test for Counter-Strike 2 earlier this year, preparing the community and the game for its full release. Such a day came on September 27 and millions of players joined in on the fun.

Naturally, much changed between the start of the test period and the final product’s rollout. Several quality-of-life adjustments went live before the wider release, for example, including audio tweaks, Premier matchmaking improvements, and HUD-related fixes.

Some things remained the same, however. Ahead of launch, users realized that vending machines spread across the Office map made for great cover. They’re still being put to good use, too.

Vending machines in Counter-Strike 2 create perfect barricades

A Redditor who goes by Mysterious_Fault_884 shared CS2 gameplay footage showing off the perfect execution of the vending machine barricade tactic.

In the Office level, players on the Redditor’s squad repeatedly shot at a vending machine, enough so that it barreled towards one of two doors in a lounge.

With the machine positioned just right inside the door, the players kept enemies from coming in one way while also picking them off from the other side. It’s an ingenious defensive strategy that seems to work if done well.

Of course, the physics system allows this to happen, meaning Counter-Strike 2’s vending machines aren’t realistically weighted. Comments from the Reddit thread suggest many hope Valve won’t change a thing. Said one user, “I really hope they keep this honestly. It’s fun and also completely defeated when the hostage is in the paper room.”

Meanwhile, some are more concerned with being unable to push around water coolers and other smaller objects. “You can move the vending machine with MG’s and grenades, but not the watercooler or little plastic chairs. I blame sub tick and haxx0rs.”

But, as one Redditor pointed out, what’s especially interesting is that Valve supposedly fixed CS2’s vending machines weeks ago. Release notes dated September 15 claim a patch “Adjusted the weight of the vending machine.” Evidently, the weight wasn’t modified enough, as the original poster insists they recorded their gameplay video on October 3.