Counter-Strike 2 players report being wrongly kicked for “input automation” after SOCD update

Valve announced that it would be cracking down on users relying on input automation techniques like null scripts and Snap Tap features, but players report being kicked from matches without the use of any SOCD techniques.

Valve’s decision to kick players using input automation on official servers comes after Razer introduced Snap Tap to its Huntsman V3 Pro lineup of keyboards.

However, following the rule change, players are reporting that they are being kicked from matches using normal strafing maneuvers and jiggle peeking.

Dexerto has tested Counter-Strike 2’s new Vac 3.0 rules using a variety of popular keyboards, some of which use cutting-edge features like Snap Tap and Rapid Trigger. The keyboards tested were the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL, Arbiter Studio Polar 75 Pro, the Wooting 60HE, and the Higround Summit 65.

Keyboard Test results Razer Huntsman V3 Pro (Snap Tap on, Rapid Trigger off) Kick for input automation Razer Huntsman V3 Pro (Snap Tap off, Rapid Trigger on) No kick Razer Huntsman V3 Pro (Snap Tap off, Rapid Trigger off) No kick Arbiter Studio Polar 75 Pro (Super Tap on, Rapid Trigger off) Kick for input automation Arbiter Studio Polar 75 Pro (Super Tap off, Rapid Trigger on) No kick Arbiter Studio Polar 75 Pro (Super Tap off, Rapid Trigger off) No kick Wooting 60HE (Rapid Trigger on) No kick* Wooting 60HE (Rapid Trigger off) No kick Higround Summit 65 No kick

*Results for one kick were not for input automation, but for network instability.

The results reveal that Valve’s input automation methodology appears to be working as intended, but users on social media claim otherwise.

Older keyboards with no special features are also allegedly getting kicked from matches, one user stated: “This is so broken. I just joined a casual game and got kicked for input automation 3 rounds in. I don’t know if you guys need to fine-tune your settings, but I’m using a Keychron K3 with NO input automation tools.”

Loopholes are already being found

Jump-throw binds have also been affected in Counter-Strike 2, meaning that this staple technique is now not allowed on official Valve servers. However, users have already found loopholes to get around the new update.

While there are fewer reports of this method being safe or unsafe, for now, it appears that the input automation update is still in its early stages. While Dexerto’s testing revealed that Valve’s methodology appears to be solid, reports of inconsistencies are circulating on social media.