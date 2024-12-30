Counter-Strike 2 player just spent over $100,000 for this ultra-rare skin

A Counter-Strike 2 skin collector has made waves in the community after splashing out an estimated $100,000 on a rare skin and sticker combination for the AUG rifle.

High-priced skins in Counter-Strike are nothing new, but this skin collector, known as Megalodon888, has created something truly unique, albeit for a lot of cash.

If you’re wondering how it came to cost more than $100,000 for a skin that is typically only worth around $20, here’s what you need to know.

$100,000 CS2 skin crafted

The skin in question is called “Eye of Zapems”, and was added to the game in October 2024, as part of the Overpass 2024 Collection.

Only a couple months after the release of the skin, a very lucky player opened it from a drop in-game, and it turned out it was the lowest float item in the game. Lowest float simply means of all the skins in Counter-Strike, this AUG was in the best condition. Floats range from 0.00-1.00, and the lower the float, the better the condition.

Valve / MarokoCS A skin collector spent around $100,000 to have this skin.

Specifically, it has a float value of 0.00000000019395. This float, nine zeros followed by a 1, beat out the previous lowest float of 0.00000000089966 (nine zeros followed by an 8).

As the lowest float (i.e. best condition) skin in all of CS, it was bound to be purchased by a high-end collector, and on December 29, the player confirmed they had sold it. Although they didn’t reveal the price, it is believed to have cost $50,000.

The new owner was Megalodon888, a well-known skin collector. But he didn’t stop there. He then applied 5 ultra-rare and expensive stickers to the skin: NAVI Holo’s from the 2014 Katowice Major. Each sticker costs around $11,000 each.

This brings the total spend for this skin to around $100,000, which is quite the move, considering other than being the lowest float, there is nothing particularly flashy about this AUG skin. The AUG isn’t even used that often in CS2 matches.

This might be the lowest-float skin, but it’s not the most expensive. That crown still belongs to the StatTrak Factory New AK-47 “Blue Gem”, which sold for an estimated $1 million in June 2024.

The CS2 skins market has come under scrutiny at the end of 2024 however, due to a series of investigative YouTube videos published by CoffeeZilla, into how skins are used on gambling websites.