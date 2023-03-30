Counter-Strike 2 March 30 patch notes: Wallhack command disabled, smoke grenade fixes, more

Valve has released the patch notes for Counter-Strike 2’s March 30 update, which disabled the wallhack command, fixed some smoke grenade issues, and more.

Counter-Strike 2 has taken the gaming community by storm as lucky players have flocked to the beta period to experience the improvements made to the traditional Counter-Strike experience.

As the game is still in a test beta period, there are plenty of glitches and bugs still present, like the development console command that essentially left wallhacks available to all players.

Now, Valve has released an update on March 30, 2023, alongside patch notes for various game fixes. Here’s everything Counter-Strike 2 players need to know about this most recent update.

Article continues after ad

Valve Counter-Strike 2’s limited test beta is still ongoing, with Valve planning a full release for summer 2023.

Counter-Strike 2 March 30 patch notes

The patch notes came from the official Counter-Strike website, which listed out the updates for each category.

Among the biggest changes to the gameplay is the fact that the “‘cl_physics_highlight_active 5’)” command has been disabled, which essentially added a green box around all player models.

Additionally, there were a handful of fixes to various grenade types, including High Explosive grenades and the newly revamped smoke grenades. Notably, HE grenades can no longer impact smoke clouds through walls and the throwing arc for Decoy grenades will now display correctly.

Counter-Strike 2 fans can find the full patch notes listed below:

Article continues after ad

Release Notes for 3/30/2023

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

NETWORKING – Multiple network traffic optimizations. – Shooting random seeds are now correctly desynchronized between server and client code.

VISUALS – Fixed positions of overhead labels and ping elements at different resolutions. – Fixed halo around enemies to not give away their locations. – Bomb code will now correctly clear when aborting the bomb plant. – Fixed rare inspect animations to be rare and not every anim. – Inspect then reload (“f”, “r”, “f”, “r”) more closely matches CS:GO behavior. – Disabled all development console commands (including “cl_physics_highlight_active 5”).

GAMEPLAY – HE grenades no longer affect smokes through walls. – Disabled collisions between ragdolls. – Players will no longer drop weapons when getting a bonus weapon in Deathmatch. – Trajectory preview for decoy grenades is now correct. – Improved behavior of picking up weapons with the use key.

Article continues after ad

INPUT SYSTEM – Buy menu and scoreboard now allow movement while they have focus. – Team intro allows voice chat. – Keys will no longer get stuck when opening the steam overlay. – Fixed many cases where user input would get confused. – Multiple actions cannot be bound to one key.

SOUND – Adjustments to smoke grenade sound timing at a distance. – Fixed a bug where flashbang or grenade sound effect would remain if player died while having that sound effect active. – Added dedicated player-only sound when a grenade is correctly jump-thrown. – Fixed chat wheel lines to be restricted to legitimate chat wheel lines that can be configured in game options.

Article continues after ad

DUST II – Fixed a hole in the wall.