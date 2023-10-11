Counter-Strike 2 fans explain why it’s now Valve’s lowest-rated game

The struggles keep piling up for Counter-Strike 2, as Valve’s sequel has become the studio’s lowest-rated title ever.

After a storied career, Valve shelved CS:GO for the highly anticipated Counter-Strike 2. The sequel brought many changes: beautifully updated maps, new smoke grenade mechanics, and more.

Despite all the changes, the launch of the sequel has not gone as Valve could’ve hoped it would. Fans have raised their voices with their disdain, highlighted by pro player s1mple, who told players not to play it yet.

The slip up have piled on, and the latest news on CS2 is unfortunate. It has become Valve’s worst-rated game ever.

Fans discuss why Counter-Strike 2 is Valve’s lowest-rated game

Valve has had a storied portfolio of titles released on PC, with the likes of Left 4 Dead and Portal dominating Steam since their release. Both titles, and their respective sequels, have ranked “Overwhelmingly Positive” on the digital storefront for years.

CS2 has reached one million negative reviews, and the storied shooter has become “Very Positive”, giving it the label of Valve’s “worst-rated title.” With a massive launch, many have taken note of the game’s performance and took to Reddit to discuss what’s wrong.

Reddit user Wunderhaus perfectly summed up the chain of events “For a company known for dragging out and delaying things until they feel it’s as good as possible, CS2 feels uncharacteristically rushed.”

Much of the discourse around CS2 has been about absent features, such as maps and modes. Other issues have been game-breaking, such as hitbox registration, an integral core of a FPS title.

However, some aren’t sold on the negative Counter-Strike 2 reviews, as many comments echoed “review bombing.”

The list of fixes and changes needed is massive, but Valve has shown its commitment to the franchise. CS:GO’s launch was just as rough, but years of support have kept it in the higher echelons of FPS gaming.

Valve needs to make it work, given its history of avoiding the number 3.