Counter-Strike 2 bug lets players use any vanilla knife in-game

A new bug has been found in the Counter-Strike 2 beta that lets players make any of their knife skins into vanilla versions while mid-match.

Valve recently opened the Counter-Strike 2 beta up to anyone with CS:GO prime status, and with an official release window confirmed for the game, there’s been a surge in play rate for both the beta and the original CS:GO.

However, as with any beta, there are still a few kinks that need to be ironed out, and one of the bugs that was revealed on stream allows players to turn any skinned knife into a vanilla version mid-game.

Counter-Strike 2 streamer discovers knife skin-changing glitch

Twitch streamer ohnePixel discovered the bug, which he demonstrated during a match to his friends who confirmed that it worked.

The change is done by equipping a knife with a skin (for example, ohnePixel uses a Safari Mesh skin), and then moving it to inside a storage unit via the inventory. If you then respawn your player model (ohnePixel does this by switching teams), the original knife will become a vanilla version.

The streamer explained the glitch: “Boys, if you don’t have the budget you can change literally any skin into vanilla by having it equipped and putting it into a storage unit. You can buy a vanilla, and it will show to you and to anybody else as a vanilla. For now. They may fix this almost immediately.”

The bug still works at the time of writing (September 3, 2023), but Valve will likely aim to patch it out as soon as possible.

Valve has confirmed that skins and items will carry over between CS:GO and Counter-Strike 2, although some may look a little different in the updated lighting.

For more news and updates on the Counter-Strike 2 beta, check out how you can get access to it with our guide here.