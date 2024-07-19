Airport security seize CS2 & Valorant-inspired knives including a Karambit Fade

The Australian Border Force released a video showcasing the various weapons they have seized and among the array of knives were Valorant and Counter-Strike 2 blades like the Karambit Fade.

The Instagram video was posted on July 17 and includes butterfly knives and tactical blades, many of which are featured skins for melee weapons in Valorant and CS2.

CS2 players noted that one of the knives in the video was a replica of an expensive knife skin, the Karambit Fade. The skin is noticeable thanks to its distinctive colorful blade. The Karambit Fade CS2 skin can go for almost $2,500 on the open market.

Article continues after ad

Eagle-eyed Valorant fans will notice that one of the knives showcased in a wide shot of the arsenal of seized blades is a replica of the Reaver Karambit. The stylized knife stands out due to its colorful hilt and serrated back edge.

The Airport security video did not go into detail about the multiple weapons that seem to be from popular video game franchises. The video is mostly for promotional purposes, but the users in the comments clocked the pieces of memorabilia.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Why are there so many replica video game knives,” one Instagram user asked.

“Why Reaver Karambit here,” another user queried.

The video also shows off weapons that seem to be from other media franchises like anime and horror movies. There are multiple kunai inspired by Naruto, as well as a knife hand that appears to be a replica of the weapon Freddy Krueger uses in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Other novelty weapons that stand out in the video are what appear to be throwing cards with sharpened metal edges and Batman brass knuckles.

Article continues after ad

The short video should serve as a warning to any CS2, Valorant, or other franchise fans about traveling with replica weapons, especially internationally.