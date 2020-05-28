Yu-Gi-Oh! cosplayer shows off enchanting Dark Magician Girl

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most recognizable animes in the world, and a talented cosplayer has shown off her take on one of the game's most powerful cards, the mysterious Dark Magician Girl.

From its origins as a manga, to the eventual anime and worldwide smash-hit card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! has become a major player across the globe, as fans follow the story of Yugi Mutou who solves the ancient Millennium Puzzle, unleashing the spirit of an unnamed Pharoah who inhabits his body. The shy and timid Duel Monster player is often consumed by the Pharoah during contests, he being brash, brave, and never afraid of battle.

Traveling around in an attempt to help the Pharoah regain his memories and find his true identity, Yugi gets involved in countless Duel Monster matches and tournaments, and for fans of Yu-Gi-Oh!, few cards are as instantly recognizable as the legendary sorcerer, Dark Magician, and the card's female counterpart Dark Magician Girl.

While Dark Magician is often seen as dark and mysterious, the female version of the card is viewed as a more friendly version, and even appears as a major character throughout the Virtual World and Waking the Dragons anime arcs, leading Yugi and Yami Yugi to the World of Duel Monsters as they prepared to fight Doma.

Cosplayer 'marissaemma' is clearly a fan of Dark Magician Girl, showing off her perfect take on the sorcerer which looks like it was lifted straight out of the anime and brought into real life. In a close-up shot, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans can see how much effort went into designing the cosplay, complete with the red jewel around her next that replaces the hexagram, and a spotless recreation of her pink and blue hat that sits on top of her blonde hair.

The character's pink and blue outfit is also perfectly recreated, hanging off her shoulders just like Dark Magician Girl's, and of course, no cosplay would be complete without her golden wand, which is used to cast spells in the heat of battle.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the series were immediately impressed by Marissa's recreation, with many calling it "beautiful" and "extremely perfect."

The anime remains immensely popular around the world, with the newest series of Yu-Gi-Oh!, named 'Sevens,' releasing in Japan on April 4.