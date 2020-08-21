WWE's Zelina Vega breaks internet with perfect Apex Legends Loba cosplay

WWE superstar Zelina Vega has got the internet, and Apex Legends fans, hot under the collar after unveiling her perfect Loba cosplay. The wrestling queen’s stunning outfit could well be the best Loba take we’ve seen yet!

Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, first made her wrestling debut all the way back in February 2010. Since then, she’s carved out a name for herself as WWE’s resident “bad b*tch," taking no prisoners on her way to the top.

It seems very fitting then, that the Puerto Rican superstar chose Apex Legends leading lady Loba to cosplay on August 19. Loba has won the hearts of Apex fans since her Season 5 debut, thanks to her sassy, “get the job done” attitude.

Loba Andrade made her debut last season as the 13th character in Respawn’s ever-growing battle royale. Her hunt for murderous simulacrum Revenant has dominated the game’s story ever since, even spilling on into Season 6 too.

Zelina Vega unveils Loba cosplay

Vega unveiled her Apex Legends cosplay on August 19, revealing the perfect outfit in a post on Instagram. She accompanied the cosplay reveal with a fitting audio track blaring out the battle royale’s iconic main theme.

This new Loba cosplay may well be the best we’ve seen here at Dexerto. Vega made sure to include each and every detail, starting with the Apex Legends heroine’s tight-fitting white and gold battle jacket, adorned with orange trim.

Vega also pulled on Loba’s knee-high black boots, and had the tan garters the Translocating Thief uses to carry her guns on too. The WWE Raw superstar even made sure to include the Portuguese legend’s fingerless gloves as well.

"Gold goes well with a diamond like me"

The most stunning part of the already perfect Loba cosplay, however, was Vega’s attention to detail with her hair and makeup. Loba wears dark red eyeshadow in every Apex Games battle and the WWE star certainly looked the part once she added that stunning detail.

Finally, Loba wears her hair in two long pigtails, hanging down nearly to her hips. Vega was able to bundle her own long hair into the same design, completing the Apex Legends look.

“Gold goes so well with a diamond like me,” Vega wrote alongside her Apex Legends cosplay reveal. The developers seemed to agree too, replying on Instagram to praise the outfit. “Okay Loba, we see you!” they wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Trinidad’s amazing Loba cosplay is far from the first time she’s dived into gaming culture for costume ideas too. In early August, she celebrated Overwatch with a stunning D.Va outfit. In June, she also appeared as Pokemon’s Nessa.

The 29-year-old World Wrestling Entertainment star also streams regularly on Twitch, airing near-daily broadcasts since isolation began. She can be found at twitch.tv/atozonyoutube and, of course, in the squared circle.