WoW cosplayer rules the Dragon Isles as spectacular Alexstrasza

As all eyes look to World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, one cosplayer has perfectly recreated WoW’s iconic dragon queen, Alexstrasza.

With Blizzard finally pulling back the curtain around World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, the denizens of Azeroth are awaiting the return of fan-favorite protagonist Alexstrasza with bated breath.

A character who has often flown (get it?) under the radar, the dragon queen and Heroes of the Storm poster child has attracted swathes of cosplayers with her feminine charm and ornate, beautifully crafted armor.

Adding her own version of the iconic character to the collection is French cosplayer Yuipunni, whose spectacular recreation of the dragoness will leave you speechless.

WoW Alexstrasza cosplay ushers in the Dragonflight

Telling Dexerto that “I’ve been in love with the world of WoW for years now,” she calls Blizzard’s classic title “an abundant source for cosplayers, armor lovers, and fantastical universe amateurs.”

Referring to the Life Bender as a “magnificent character” she notes “Alexstrasza is very prestigious and refined, she’s the guardian of all life that exists in Azeroth, so it’s always a challenge to reproduce her nobility in her costume.

“Her story is one of my favorites, so that’s why I decided to jump on the occasion and find an elegant design that would capture all of her glory. With a little bit of digging, I found Sam Hogg’s stunning fanart and concept art, which was the final push for me to start this cosplay.”

Noting that this cosplay was one of her “most complicated,” she confesses “Alexstrasza was my ‘dream cosplay,’ which allowed me to use all the skills I had acquired up until that day to create such a big project. It was really complicated to just rely on what I had learned. Thanks to this cosplay, I had the opportunity to learn and use new techniques.”

All of that hard work shows in her spectacular rendition of Azeroth’s scaly savior. Dressed in blood-red, scaled armor with shimmering golden trims, Yuipunni has masterfully recreated every little detail. From the tips of those violet horns to the fur that coils around her neck; this cosplay is absolute perfection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Yuipunni🌸 (@yuipunni)

“I found myself doing some research about how armors from the medieval era worked so that I could have as much mobility of possible while wearing,” she recalls.

“This cosplay has helped me a lot to evolve in the armor-based community because I had to overcome myself to create it and go out of my comfort zone, but I also had to rethink the way I was working.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Yuipunni🌸 (@yuipunni)

Of course, armor and World of Warcraft go hand-in-hand, so we can expect more WoW cosplays in the future. “There’s a lot of characters that I’d like to play, such as the elegant Tyrande, or even Anduin and his gigantic armor! I’d also like to try Jaina, or even Gul’dan!”

As the Dragonflight draws ever closer, Yuipunni is “100% hyped” and “ecstatic to see dragons again.” Perhaps we’ll see her transform into another member of Alezstrasza’s scaly entourage as the story progresses, but for now, we can’t get enough of this masterpiece.