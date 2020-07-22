Witcher cosplayer creates enchanting Yennefer look

Of all characters not named Geralt in the Witcher, Yennefer of Vengerberg is perhaps the most enchanting. It’s only fitting that cosplayer ‘korielcreations’ recreated her look and sorcery.

“I’m not heartless, I’ve just learned how to use my heart less.” As Koriel quotes, Yennefer is a cold, pensive character, who just happens to have crafted a charming look that belies her unmitigated magic prowess.

Raven-haired, purple-eyed, donning everything from thigh-high stockings to battle-ready leather bracers and accessorized plumage — Yennefer is no one-sided character, but instead embodies a dangerous, self-aware versatility.

Just as those who encounter Yennefer need to be wary of her capacity to switch from casual to catastrophic in an instant, Koriel’s cosplay reflects that dynamic, as one shot shows her drenched in electrifying magic while another reflects the calmer, serene side of the deadly sorceress.

In both photos, Koriel is adept in maintaining Yennefer’s signature look: Unfazed, perceptive, and perhaps a little nonchalant. The magically adept character is over 100 years old and boasts both some of the strongest powers and best looks in the Witcher universe - and she’s understandably emotionless in most situations. (Lest she encounters a debonair, unique protagonist like a user-controlled Geralt of Rivia, of course.)

As Koriel quotes in her other post, “It’s good to see you, Geralt. I... I’d even embrace you... were you not covered in blood.” Only a being who has seen nearly everything can be so unbothered by the sight of a blood-drenched friend that her only concern is not getting clothes bloodied. Yennefer is a master of her aesthetic, and Koriel’s mimicry of her look in the Witcher 3 is nearly a perfect match.

Not just a cosplayer, Koriel’s bio also includes game development and artistry, as evidenced by the fact that she is the one who edited her cosplays, using Photoshop and the Werble app to recreate the magic her source inspiration is so known for.

Overall, the responses to Koriel’s Yennefer cosplay have been understandably positive. Commenters are quick to appreciate the effects edited into the electric animation, as well as the lighting in her more serene, natural shot.

Swords, magic, and a commitment to unbothered facial expressions; Koriel’s prop and environment versatility make this cosplay both a reflection of Yennefer’s look as well as her multifaceted nature.