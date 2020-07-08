Witcher 3 cosplayer's Triss Merigold look is absolutely fire

A Witcher 3 cosplayer brought some serious heat with an incredible cosplay of the game's fiery enchantress Triss Merigold, bringing the character to life in stunning detail.

The Witcher franchise has always been popular, but exploded in public consciousness once again in 2019 with the release of the live-action adaptation on Netflix, prompting fans around the world to grab their novels or jump back into the game's to relive the epic story.

Advertisement

Of course, that means many have been showing their appreciation for their favorite characters with some incredible cosplays, and Instagram user bliss.cosplay has been showing off her unbelievable take on the character, wearing a perfect costume created my 'miccostumes', and a wig by 'imstylewigs'.

Capturing Witcher characters can be tough, as their outfits can prove to be difficult to recreate due to the complexity of them, but miccostumes did an incredible job of recreating Triss' look, with unbelievable detailing on the arms of her teal vest.

Advertisement

Detail is the name of the game in this cosplay though, with silver buckles running up the velvet sleeves that cover bliss.cosplay's arms, intricate patterns etched on her leather vest, and the character's signature silver amulet hanging around her neck.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer melts hearts as Todoroki with female twist

Triss' fiery red hair is the icing on the cake, bringing together a cosplay that leaves no doubt in anyone's mind who it's supposed to represent.

Merigold plays a part in the story of the third installment in the legendary Witcher franchise, with fans drawn not only to her fiery magic but her personality which matches those spells.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there's no official word on when the fourth Witcher game will release, so fans will just have to wait a little longer to play the next chapter of the engrossing story.