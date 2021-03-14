Witcher 3 cosplayer teleports into real life as epic Ciri

A Witcher 3: Wild Hunt cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into CD Projekt Red heroine, Ciri.

While the Witcher mainly revolves around Geralt of Rivia, the third game in the series – Wild Hunt – introduced players to a second protagonist named Cirilla Riannon who quickly exploded in popularity.

Cosplay star Christina ‘likeassassin’ Volkova made waves on social media when she revealed her jaw dropping true-to-life take on the heroine. The artist’s perfect portrayal of Ciri will leave fans of the RPG in awe.

Witcher 3 cosplayer wows as perfect Ciri

In the 2015 RPG, players split time between controlling Ciri and Geralt, who spends the entire game searching for her whereabouts. Fans of the Polish novels got to experience the heroine’s immense powers as a magic user for the first time.

Popular cosplayer ‘likeassassin’ went viral online after she shared her insanely accurate recreation of the Cirilla on Instagram. Renowned photographer ‘milliganvick’ captured the artist wielding a life-size prop of Riannon’s signature sword features in the games.

As if Volkova’s faithful depiction wasn’t epic enough, the outdoor photoshoot with the lake behind her truly brings locations from the groundbreaking game to life. The gorgeous picture could easily be mistaken for Skellige Isles.

In a second picture by ‘zukomi.ph’, likeassasin also recreated a snowy scene from the 2015 RPG. Using an adorable dog, the skilled artist stood next to the canine who depicted a white wolf. The cosplayer’s meticulously built costume was designed and created by Sophia ‘soli.pon’.

Despite releasing over six years ago, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still considered one of the best games of all time. The CD Projekt Red title is one of the most-awarded titles in the history of gaming.

The RPG was so popular that Netflix even created a live-action drama based on the Polish franchise. Fans of Ciri are in luck as the ashen-haired protagonist will have a bigger role in Season 2.