Witcher 3 cosplayer magically recreates Yennefer of Vengerberg

An emerging cosplayer put together some of the most enchanting images for Yennefer of Vengerberg, the Witcher 3 sorceress who has been a favorite among fans to recreate.

Putting together a good photoshoot for a character like Yennefer takes creative crafting skills to make the outfit along with a setting to complement the medieval-like world of the Witcher franchise.

Advertisement

When used in tandem, the cosplay is elevated to new heights simply because the scene and the character in it can look like a mirror reflection of the source it takes inspiration from.

Freya took on Yennefer's alternate design and brought it to life. Freya took on Yennefer's alternate design and brought it to life.

Showing that that’s a part of her repertoire, cosplayer ‘freya_veles’ made a dazzling rendition of Yennefer, surrounding herself with all of the luxurious fixings that an informal advisor to King Demavend would be acquainted with.

Advertisement

This time around, Freya chose to recreate Yennefer with her black tunic that can be seen in The Wild Hunt’s Alternative Looks DLC pack that gives the sorceress a new outfit throughout the game.

The open-shoulder outfit from Yen’s alternative design is complimented with thigh-high leather boots with ornaments and an intricate stitching all around.

The frills near the shoulders as well as the design throughout the arms and torso are also masterfully done to compliment the character’s in-game look.

Advertisement

While the all black and leather look goes well to faithfully remake Yennefer, the environment only makes the cosplay more convincing since we’ve seen her in many similar scenarios in the CD Projekt Red RPG.

Read more: Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer becomes Zuko with fiery female twist

Fans who were hoping for a take on Yennefer’s official design in the game, Freya managed to make that outfit as well in a completely separate cosplay.

The Witcher 3 is regarded as one of the most enthralling RPGs of the era and fans have found countless enjoyment since its May 2015 release.

Advertisement

Read more: My Hero Academia cosplayer stuns as Izuku Midoriya with a female spin

Characters like Yennefer and their intricate involvement in the game are what leave fans coming back to the hours-long campaign. The die-hard Witcher fans take that fandom a step further by stepping into their shoes with incredibly designed looks.

Witcher 3 fans like Freya have shown a knack for cosplaying, especially when it comes to one of the title’s most popular characters, Yennefer.