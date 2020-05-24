Witcher 3 cosplayer flawlessly recreates sorceress Philippa Eilhart

Philippa Eilhart is one of the most powerful sorceresses in the Witcher universe, but has often been overshadowed by Yennefer and Triss. One cosplayer has put her front and center though, blowing fans away in the process.

Eilhart has a complicated storyline, particularly in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – where she literally turns into an owl for a portion of the game – and is somewhat of a mysterious character.

But, like all of the sorceresses in the lodge, she is always well made-up, with elegant outfits, making her ideal for talented cosplayers to recreate in real life.

Advertisement

Russian cosplayer Freya Veles, who previously pulled off a stunning outfit for Yennefer, has now tried her hand at Philippa Eilhart, and it's by far the best we've seen yet for this character.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer bends blue flames as Princess Azula

Although the outfit does lack the memorable eye covering that she wears in the third game (after her eyes were literally gouged out by Radovid), everything else about this cosplay is absolutely spot on.

Advertisement

Most impressive is the collar on her dress, which has been put together with stunning accuracy and attention to detail.

In addition to some close-up shots, Veles collaborated with other cosplayers to create a scene like something straight out of the Witcher Netflix series, with a host of other sorceresses, including Triss and Keira Metz.

Advertisement

Because the outfit doesn't feature the eye-covering, presumably this one is intended to represent Eilhart in the time of the second Witcher game.

She sports the exact same dress in both games though, only with graphical improvements bringing out the finer details in the 2015 game.

We've seen an abundance of Witcher cosplays already in 2020, possibly thanks to the resurgence in popularity it's enjoyed because of the Netflix show.

Talented costume-makers and makeup artists have created inspired cosplays for all the usual suspects, such as Yennefer, Triss and of course, Ciri.