Witcher 3 cosplayer becomes royalty with Anna Henrietta outfit

One of the less commonly cosplayed characters from the Witcher universe, Anna Henrietta, is a bold choice for any costume-designer or makeup artist – but one cosplayer pulled off the look to near perfection.

The Duchess of Toussaint, Henrietta only features in The Witcher 3 as part of the acclaimed Blood and Wine DLC, which really could have been a fully-fledged game on its own and no one would have felt shortchanged.

One of the main reasons it stands out, at least from a story perspective, is thanks to the ruthless but well-intentioned Duchess, who is also the cousin of the Emperor Emhyr.

Just like her palace, she dresses extravagantly, and her hairstyle looks particularly tasking to recreate, but cosplayer maedrya pulled out all the stops for her outfit.

Credit must also be given to the designer, maxscosplay, who put the whole thing together. The outfit is a perfect match, to her look in The Witcher 3, even to the hair.

The model shared a selfie in the outfit on May 31, but it had previously been used for a complete shoot with other characters, including Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer. The attention to detail on her jewelry is particularly impressive in this shot.

Another image incorporates what Toussaint is famous for — its wine. Henrietta's crown is actually a very close match to the in-game version, even if doesn't include actual precious stones.

Of course, the main storyline of Blood and Wine sees Henrietta's estranged sister attempting to exact revenge on her sibling after she was exiled from the Duchy.

So, what would a Henrietta cosplay be without both sisters together?

And, to round off the shoot, Anna also had to take her place on the throne. Although she is never seen on the throne in the game, Geralt is sitting on it on the artwork for the DLC.

We've now seen almost every main character in The Witcher receive the cosplay treatment, but Anna Henrietta is a more rare find.

Of course, there are no end of cosplayers creating their best versions of Yennefer, Ciri and Triss too.