Valorant cosplayer turns heads as vicious controller Viper

Valentina Kryp is one of the most popular cosplayers in the world, and she showed fans the reason why by shrouding herself in a poison cloud and transforming into Valorant’s most toxic agent, Viper.

Valorant cosplays are the perfect way for players to celebrate the game and its characters.

Since the game released, we’ve seen many incredible ones, including two epic ones from Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter.

It was only a matter of time before Valentina Kryp, an immensely popular figure in the cosplay community, decided to give it a go, and she left fans speechless with a flawless transformation into Viper.

Not only did Valentina nail the outfit, hair, and make-up, but she also included guns and other bits and pieces to make it all the more authentic.

And to top it off, the pictures are styled in a way to make it look like official game art. She’s even immersed herself in a cloud of toxic smoke.

It’s easy to see why she’s considered to be a master of her craft. She doesn’t miss a bit in any of her pieces. Look no further than her breath-taking Roadhog and Widowmaker costumes from Overwatch.

More than 25,000 fans flocked to like the picture, describing it as everything from beautiful and excellent to fabulous. And the praise is well-deserved.

Hopefully, Valentina dishes up some more Valorant cosplays in the future. The community is always looking out for them, especially when they look as good as this.