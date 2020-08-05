Valorant cosplayer perfects Killjoy with inventive and colorful ensemble

Killjoy, Valorant’s newest Agent, is a crafty inventor from Germany - but an Argentinian content creator, Glory Lamothe, has paid her homage with an incredibly accurate cosplay.

Dressed in a bright yellow puffer jacket emblazoned with pink patches and complemented by a green beanie, ripped jeans, sneakers, and all of the accessories befitting a stylish 2020 hipster — Killjoy boasts one of Valorant’s most relatable character designs. Glasses, sneakers, and glitch pop energy combined, Lamothe has brought Riot Games’ latest creation to life.

While Lamothe didn’t build Killjoy’s little Turret or Alarmbot, she did make the entire outfit herself. Rocking a sniper rifle and jet-black hair striking out from her skullie, Amothe is as close to a real-life version of the German inventor as one could get.

With utility belts galore and what appears to be Killjoy’s Nanoswarm grenade in hand, Lamothe isn’t just comfortable playing the part; she seems fully equipped to wreak some havoc on any of Valorant’s four maps in Ascent, Bind, Haven, and Split.

A cosplay made in collaboration with Valorant’s official Latin American social media team, Riot Games is likely very enthused with her effort - especially because she brought such vibrant, eclectic energy to the look with her choice of scenery.

Killjoy’s debut was set for August 4 and was accompanied by the release of a new skinline pack, the Glitchpop bundle, which is all flash, color, and bright lights - kind of like the new Agent’s preferred aesthetic.

As described by Valorant’s Senior Weapons Artist Chris Stone, the Glitchpop pack evokes the energy of a “dystopian future where death has no consequences and so people are buying guns.” Concept Artist Sean Bigham echoed that sentiment and emphasized that this pack’s “playful” nature is an intended contrast to the dystopian context of Valorant’s lore.

The neon, bright background of Lamothe’s scenery and the colorful, jolly stickers placed on her sniper rifle evoke that same Glitchpop energy, key to both the new skinline and new character.

While the outfit is on-point, it’s that attention to Killjoy’s tastes that set this magnificent cosplay apart from the rest.