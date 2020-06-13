Valorant cosplayer blows away the competition with fire Raze outfit

A cosplayer known as EloFtw has stunned fans of Riot Games' new FPS Valorant with an incredible Raze outfit, perfectly capturing the casual look the agent dons.

Valorant has captivated fans in both its beta and full game, introducing a whole new FPS world for players to delve into. One of the most crucial aspects of Valorant is its list of characters, a series of agents that boast unique skills and abilities.

Raze is one of the game's most popular agents, known for the aggressive and fast-paced play-style her character encourages. She is one agent whose abilities are primarily based on dealing damage: her Paint Shells and Showstopper.

Away from her kit, she is known for her creative character design - the kind that was always going to inspire cosplays and community art.

On June 10, one cosplayer - 'EloFtw' - shared their recreation of the aggressive Valorant agent. The trademark vest and headphones are recreated to a tee, as is the agent's nonchalant but threatening demeanour.

"Paint check, charges check, brakes... nowhere in sight," Ellie captioned her awesome cosplay. The casual outfite manages to blend her relaxed aesthetics with her character design.

“Paint check, charges check, brakes... no where in sight” - Raze from @PlayVALORANT casual outfit inspired by @Yajuu_ pic.twitter.com/dC4jt6MhAn — ellie (@EloFtw) June 10, 2020

It quickly garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, racking up thousands of likes. Although Riot has said they won't be adding skins for the Agents, their base outfits are creative enough.

A game as colourful and uniquely designed as Valorant was always going to inspire incredible looks, and this one is no different. It joins this brilliant Sage cosplay we shared back in April - an agent Twitch streamer Pokimane also perfected.

With Valorant's life cycle just getting started, we can expect to see many more incredible cosplays in the near future.