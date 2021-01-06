Valorant actress turns into U.A cheerleader with awesome My Hero Academia cosplay

Carolina Ravassa, a talented voice actress from Valorant and Overwatch, expressed her love for My Hero Academia by turning into a full-fledged U.A High School cheerleader.

Carolina Ravassa is one of the most talented and beloved voice actresses in the video game industry. She is best known for voicing the roles of Sombra in Overwatch and Raze in Valorant.

However, her impressive list of talents doesn’t end there. Carolina is also a self-confessed salsa dancing addict, which comes as no surprise given her Hispanic roots. And apparently, she’s a phenomenal cosplayer too.

Carolina is known for cosplaying some of her favorite characters from time to time. She’s dressed up as everything from Lara Croft to Wonder Woman. However, in one of her latest posts, she surprised her followers by dressing up as a U.A High School cheerleader from My Hero Academia.

“Thank you mjasmine.design for helping us out with [this] My Hero Academia cosplay!” she said. “Had fun being a terrible cheerleader.” Funnily enough, her moves don’t seem terrible at all. She even managed to do the splits!

Denki and Minoru trick some of the girls in Class 1-A into wearing the U.A High School cheerleader outfits in Episode 19. They were less than impressed, although they pulled them off well.

However, My Hero Academia fans adored the look of the orange, green, and white outfits, and it went on to become a popular choice among cosplayers. Carolina is one of those fans, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Carolina’s fans loved her cosplay and poured in with tens of thousands of likes to show their support. It even sparked a discussion about what Raze and Sombra would be like in the My Hero Academia universe, and what their quirks might be.

It’s always nice to see multi-talented people like Carolina spread their wings into other passions like cosplay. In fact, she’s trying to raise funds for a feature film about cosplay, which she’s producing and acting in. It’s called Morgan’s Mask, and you can support it here.