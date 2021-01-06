Logo
Cosplay

Valorant actress turns into U.A cheerleader with awesome My Hero Academia cosplay

Published: 6/Jan/2021 5:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Viz Media / Carolina Ravassa

Share

My Hero Academia

Carolina Ravassa, a talented voice actress from Valorant and Overwatch, expressed her love for My Hero Academia by turning into a full-fledged U.A High School cheerleader.

Carolina Ravassa is one of the most talented and beloved voice actresses in the video game industry. She is best known for voicing the roles of Sombra in Overwatch and Raze in Valorant.

However, her impressive list of talents doesn’t end there. Carolina is also a self-confessed salsa dancing addict, which comes as no surprise given her Hispanic roots. And apparently, she’s a phenomenal cosplayer too.

My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Carolina Ravassa
Carolina Ravassa is a beloved figure in the Valorant and Overwatch communities.

Carolina is known for cosplaying some of her favorite characters from time to time. She’s dressed up as everything from Lara Croft to Wonder Woman. However, in one of her latest posts, she surprised her followers by dressing up as a U.A High School cheerleader from My Hero Academia.

“Thank you mjasmine.design for helping us out with [this] My Hero Academia cosplay!” she said. “Had fun being a terrible cheerleader.” Funnily enough, her moves don’t seem terrible at all. She even managed to do the splits!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carolina Ravassa (@ravassa)

Denki and Minoru trick some of the girls in Class 1-A into wearing the U.A High School cheerleader outfits in Episode 19. They were less than impressed, although they pulled them off well.

However, My Hero Academia fans adored the look of the orange, green, and white outfits, and it went on to become a popular choice among cosplayers. Carolina is one of those fans, and she looked absolutely stunning.

My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Viz Media
My Hero Academia fans loved the U.A High School cheerleader outfits.

Carolina’s fans loved her cosplay and poured in with tens of thousands of likes to show their support. It even sparked a discussion about what Raze and Sombra would be like in the My Hero Academia universe, and what their quirks might be.

It’s always nice to see multi-talented people like Carolina spread their wings into other passions like cosplay. In fact, she’s trying to raise funds for a feature film about cosplay, which she’s producing and acting in. It’s called Morgan’s Mask, and you can support it here.

Cosplay

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as Studio Trigger protagonist Zero Two

Published: 5/Jan/2021 18:56 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 18:58

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx anime next to cosplayer.
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @pinya_reich, @yuyuyu_camera

Share

Darling in the Franxx

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing the show’s beloved heroine, Zero Two, to life with a mind-blowing costume.

Darling in the Franxx made its debut in 2018, and quickly the won hearts of fans around the world with its sci-fi/romance plot. The anime project was a joint collaboration between Studio Trigger and CloverWorks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the breakout series by sharing her true-to-life take on its lead heroine Zero Two. Her insanely accurate portrayal of the protagonist will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Screenshot of Darling in the Franxx anime protagonist Zero Two.
Studio Trigger / CloverWorks
The pink-haired heroine stars in the 2018 Studio Trigger anime.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer brings Zero Two to life

The hit anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of extinction from large creatures called Klaxosaurs. As a last line of defense, children are artificially created to fly mecha called Franxx to fight the aliens. Teenagers such as protagonist Zero Two attend school to learn how to pilot the giant machinery.

Cosplayer ‘pinya_reich‘ went viral on Instagram after bringing the series’ lead heroine to life with an incredible costume. Photographer ‘VALKEN_ZERO‘ captured the artist posing in the character’s iconic red and white trimmed academy uniform.

Pinya faithfully re-created Zero Two’s pose directly from the anime while showing off her detailed outfit. The artist accurately depicted the her school dress, including the black stripes that run under her arm and down each shoulder, as well as the tie.

In another picture posted to social media, the cosplayer gave fans a closer view at how she captured the pink-haired character’s signature look. On top of her flowing pink hair, the artist used a prop headband with two red-horns sticking out of each side. In the story, Zero Two has Klaxosaur blood in her.

Despite the series’ immense popularity, there has been no news on a potential season two so far. Fortunately, fans can also read the manga adaptation, which ended in January 2020, to get their fix.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can catch all episodes right now on popular anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.