TikToker PeachyFizz celebrates Mugen Train with epic Demon Slayer Nezuko cosplay - Dexerto

TikTok star PeachyFizz celebrated the release of Demon Slayer film Mugen Train with an incredible Nezuko Kamado cosplay. The artist’s jaw-dropping transformation into the anime heroine will leave fans in awe.

Despite only releasing in 2019, Demon Slayer has exploded into a worldwide phenomenon. The new anime series is so popular that its first theatrical film, Mugen Train, is already the highest grossing movie of all time in Japan.

To celebrate its release worldwide, cosplayer PeachyFizz transformed into Nezuko Kamado with their insanely detailed costume. The artist’s viral TikTok gives fans an idea of what the heroine would look like in real life.

Advertisement

Since its debut, Demon Slayer has quickly become a favorite in the cosplay community. The series’ vibrant cast of characters has inspired fans to bring them to life with epic costumes.

TikTok star PeachyFizz made waves on social media when they shared their stunning true-to-life take on one of the show’s most beloved characters, Nezuko Kamado. In a set of posts uploaded to Twitter, the skilled artist showed off their accurate depiction of the anime protagonist.

Read More: Darling in the Franxx cosplayer transforms into Zero Two

Wearing the iconic pink patterned kimono, they faithfully recreated the character biting down on their bamboo gag. In the series, the heroine is turned into a demon and bites down on the mouthpiece to stop herself from attacking humans, which Peachy nails perfectly.

Advertisement

feb 2020 vs feb 2021 :p pic.twitter.com/fZxhk4T5lu — bug🍄🌱🐞🏳️‍🌈 (@peachyfizzing) February 20, 2021

As if the incredibly detailed outfit wasn’t impressive enough, the artist brought Nezuko to life in an epic TikTok. In the viral clip ,PeachyFizz hilariously portrays the character adorably shuffling into frame before dropping the wooden gag from their mouth.

This isn’t the first anime the talented cosplayer has tackled either. Over on TikTok, the personality uploads videos of their transformations into various popular characters.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes Kyojuro



Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train is now in theaters worldwide, with a digital streaming release set for June. For everything you need to know about the project, check out our guide here.